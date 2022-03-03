Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York

Life’s WORC, a Garden City-based nonprofit that provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities including autism spectrum disorder, will host a party to celebrate the golden anniversary of its founding.

The Life’s WORC 50th Anniversary Gala scheduled for April 1 at The Garden City Hotel will honor its founder Victoria Schneps-Yunis, who’s also founding president of Long Island Press parent company Schneps Media. It will also honor Geraldo Rivera, the TV reporter whose series exposing the squalid conditions at the Willowbrook State School, then the largest institution in the nation serving children with developmental disabilities, forced its closure in the 1970s. Schneps, whose daughter was a Willowbrook resident, founded Life’s WORC in response to the scandal and the group went on to open a series of group homes across Long Island and New York City.

The gala will feature a menu created by The Garden City Hotel’s legendary chef David Burke, music performed by four-piece Beatles cover band The Blast, and a program presenting the history of Life’s WORC. Serving as master of ceremonies will be Life’s WORC Interim CEO Matt Zebatto.

In attendance will be long-standing supporters of the organization, including its Board of Directors led by Chair Lynne Koufakis, Vice Chair Michael Billia, Secretary John Lee and Treasurer Ron Aghassi. Elected officials, members of the community serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and members of the local business community are also expected.

The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at The Garden City Hotel, 45 7th St. in Garden City. Tickets range in price from $400 each to $3,950 for a table of 10. Friend of Life’s WORC Celebrate 50 Pins are also available for $50. For more information visit lifesworc.org or call 516-741-9000, X-5110.