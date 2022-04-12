Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York

Suffolk County police revealed on Tuesday previously unreleased video evidence related to the unsolved Gilgo Beach murder investigation and the doubling of the reward for information leading to an arrest, authorities said.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, and Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. hosted a news conference to discuss the developments Tuesday in Oak Beach.

“We are not only moving forward in this investigation everyday, we are making real progress,” Harrison said. “Where opportunities exist and as long as it doesn’t interfere with the integrity of the investigation, we will share additional evidence, including photos, videos, and intelligence, all in the effort to provide greater transparency to the public.”

The video posted on GilgoNews.com, the newly redesigned website that police set up as a clearinghouse for information in the case, shows the last known surveillance footage of one of the victims, Megan Waterman, entering and exiting the Holiday Inn Express in Hauppauge from June 4-6, 2010, including leaving the building shortly before she was murdered, officials said.

“Megan Waterman was wearing a yellow sweater and is shown both arriving and leaving the hotel,” Harrison said. “Based on what we know right now, we believe she did leave the hotel that night to meet her killer.”

The Crime Stoppers reward is being increased from $25,000 to $50,000, the largest amount ever in department history. The development comes after the new commissioner announced last month the formation of a new task force dedicated to cracking the case.

“The public’s help in identifying additional suspects is critical,” Harrison said. “We make this announcement in hopes that additional video and photo evidence, with the raising of the reward, will result in someway, someone coming forward with information to help us find the person or people responsible for these homicides.”

Between 2010 and 2011, police found 10 sets of human remains along Ocean Parkway between December of 2010 and April of 2011 while searching for Shannan Gilbert, a New Jersey woman who was reported missing from Oak Beach, where she was later found dead. The victims were mostly sex workers, although four remain unidentified. They are thought to have been killed over a period of nearly 20 years.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Individuals can anonymously submit information online to Crime Stoppers by visiting P3Tips.com, calling 1-800-220-TIPS or visit gilgonews.com to submit tips online.

Related Story: Did Police Name A Suspect in The Long Island Serial Killer Case?

Related Story: Who is The Girl With The Peach Tattoo?

Related Story: Questions Remain in Long Island Serial Killer Case

Related Story: Red Herrings Among Tips in Long Island Serial Killer Case

Related Story: Suffolk Police Release New Photos of Belt in Gilgo Beach Case

For more Long Island Serial Killer coverage visit longislandpress.com/tag/long-island-serial-killer