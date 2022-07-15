Pop-up Monkeypox Vaccine Clinics Coming to Hamptons, Bay Shore

More pop-up monkeypox vaccine clinics will open in mainland Suffolk County, in Hamptons Bays and Bay Shore, after appointments for Fire Island clinics filled within an hour earlier this week, officials announced Friday.

Suffolk County Department of Health has received an additional 1,750 monkeypox vaccine doses, 500 of which will be used for the new clinics at Stony Brook Medicine’s Edie Windsor Healthcare Center and the Northwell Health community center at the Westfield Mall. The remaining 1,250 will be administered as second doses.

“We anticipate these appointments will go just as fast as last week and we are working with all our partners to get additional doses,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “We are confident that these vaccination efforts and the response we’ve seen so far are going to contain the spread and keep our residents safe.”

There are currently four confirmed cases of monkeypox in Suffolk and one in Nassau. The Hampton Bays vaccination clinic will be held Monday, July 18 from noon to 7 p.m. and Friday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Bay Shore clinic Wednesday, July 20. Appointments are required, and individuals must be eligible according to state guidelines.

“Stony Brook Medicine is working closely with the Suffolk County Department of Health on our response to monkeypox, and we are aligned in processes for both the screening and protocols to ensure a seamless response when suspected cases are confirmed,” Dr. Todd Griffin, interim vice President for clinical services and vice dean for clinical affairs at Stony Brook Medicine. “We really need to remain vigilant and be encouraging vaccinations.”

Online appointment registration for the Hampton Bays clinic will go live Saturday at 9 a.m., and the Bay Shore clinic Monday at 9 a.m., both at suffolkcountyny.gov/monkeypox.