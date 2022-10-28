Rockville Centre-native comedian Amy Schumer will host Saturday Night Live the third time on Nov. 5, when “Bad Habit” singer Steve Lacy will be the musical guest, the sketch show announced Thursday.

The hosting duties come shortly after the Trainwreck star relaunched her own sketch series, Inside Amy Schumer, on Paramount+ after a six-year hiatus from its Comedy Central run and as SNL recently kicked off its 48th season.

“LFG! SNL NEXT WEEK,” Schumer posted on Instagram while sharing the announcement.

It will be the first time Schumer hosts SNL since 2018, three years after she first hosted the long-running show in 2015.

The SNL gig is Schumer’s first major television appearance since she co-hosted the Academy Awards in March. She has spent the past six years starring in other shows, such as Life & Beth on Hulu, a cooking show, and movies, as well as stand-up comedy tours.

