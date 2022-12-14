The Taste The Greats Ultimate Food and Drink Event Returns to Long Island on March 2

Foodies and Long Island’s top chefs will celebrate superlative savory and sweet eats during the annual Taste The Greats event scheduled for March 2, 2023 at the Mansion at Oyster Bay.



Taste the Greats, the ultimate Long Island food and drink event at a premier destination, will feature the finest chefs in the region offering the dishes that have made them so beloved. These chefs are at the helm of the must-visit restaurants in Nassau and Suffolk counties that make up the incredible food scene found on the Island. Matching these amazing cuisines will be unique wines, craft beer and spirits rounding out an evening to remember.

“Taste the Greats is a way to celebrate restaurants who have been selected as some of the greatest on Long Island,” said Elizabeth Aloni, senior vice president of events for Schneps Media. “The evening is a perfect way to learn about new restaurants, enjoy some of your favorites during an elegant night with cocktails, music and good friends.”

The event is hosted by Schneps Media, the parent company of the Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers and dozens of other publications across New York, Philadelphia and Florida.

More than a dozen restaurants are participating in the event, with more to be included. The lineup features Good Ground Tavern at Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays, Stuey’s Smokehouse BBQ in Locust Valley, Sandbar in Cold Spring Harbor, Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern in Stony Brook, Juniper in Westbury, Hunter in Oyster Bay, Spuntino in Garden City, Avo Taco in New Hyde Park, Mill River Club in Oyster Bay, Arlo Kitchen & Bar in Northport, Mansion at Oyster Bay in Woodbury, Anchor Down in Seaford and Merrick, Braun Kitchen in Cutchogue, Ruta Oaxaca in Patchogue, La Factoria de Empanadas, Farmingdale-based 317 Main Street and Marc Bynum Concepts, which includes The Pie Hole.

Sponsoring the event are Yieldstreet, Dan’s Taste Presented by Yieldstreet, Coney Island Brewing Company, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, La Croix, Lex Weill Gallery, Samuel Adams, Serene Home Nursing Agency, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Adamas, Corona, Blue Moon and Barbados.

Tickets for the event and its VIP afterparty are available for purchase at TasteTheGreats.com