Why Foodies Need to Attend Taste The Greats on March 2

Are you a foodie who is always looking for the next great culinary experience? If so, Taste The Greats is the event for you! Foodies and Long Island’s top chefs will celebrate superlative savory and sweet eats during the annual Taste The Greats event scheduled for March 2, 2023 at the Mansion at Oyster Bay.



Guests will be able to savor exquisite dishes from around the Island and learn more about different styles of cooking from the experts themselves at a premiere venue. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced foodie, Taste The Greats has something for everyone. These chefs are at the helm of the must-visit restaurants in Nassau and Suffolk counties that make up the incredible food scene found on the Island. Matching these amazing cuisines will be unique wines, craft beer and spirits rounding out an evening to remember.

“Taste the Greats is a way to celebrate restaurants who have been selected as some of the greatest on Long Island,” said Elizabeth Aloni, senior vice president of events for Schneps Media. “The evening is a perfect way to learn about new restaurants, enjoy some of your favorites during an elegant night with cocktails, music and good friends.”

The event is hosted by Schneps Media, the parent company of the Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers and dozens of other publications across New York, Philadelphia and Florida.

More than a dozen restaurants are participating in the event, with more to be included. The lineup features Good Ground Tavern at Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays, Sandbar in Cold Spring Harbor, Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern in Stony Brook, Juniper in Westbury, Hunter in Oyster Bay, Spuntino in Garden City, Avo Taco in New Hyde Park, Arlo Kitchen & Bar in Northport, Mansion at Oyster Bay in Woodbury, Anchor Down in Seaford and Merrick, Braun Kitchen in Cutchogue, Ruta Oaxaca in Patchogue, La Factoria de Empanadas, Spiro’s in Rocky Point, Ice Cream Social in Commack and Greenlawn, Noema Huntington, and Farmingdale-based 317 Main Street, Vico and Marc Bynum Concepts, which includes The Pie Hole.

Sponsoring the event are Coney Island Brewing Company, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, La Croix, Lex Weill Gallery, Samuel Adams, Serene Home Nursing Agency, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Adamas, Corona, Blue Moon and Barbados.

Whether it’s trying out a new cuisine or experiencing an unfamiliar beverage, you’re sure to find something that surprises and delights your taste buds at Taste The Greats. So don’t be afraid to step outside of your culinary comfort zone and give something new a try!

Tickets for the event and its VIP afterparty are available for purchase at TasteTheGreats.com