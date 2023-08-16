Town of Southold 2023 Election: A List of Candidates

The Town of Southold encompasses much of Long Island’s North Fork, and includes hamlets such as Orient, Cutchogue, Mattituck, East Marion, New Suffolk, and more.

It also includes Greenport Village, which had a mayoral election earlier this year.

Like many other towns on Long Island, the Town of Southold has its town-wide elections this year. Here are the candidates and the positions they are running for.

Town of Southold Town Supervisor Race

Candidates:

Albert J. Krupski Jr.: Democrat, Conservative

Donald J. Grim: Republican

Town of Southold Receiver of Taxes Race

Candidates:

Kelly J. Fogarty (incumbent, uncontested): Republican

Town of Southold Town Justice Race

Candidates:

Daniel C. Ross (incumbent): Democrat, Working Families

Brian J. Hughes: Republican, Conservative

Town of Southold Council Member Race

Vote for Two (2) Candidates:

Jill M. Doherty (incumbent): Republican, Conservative

Stephen F. Kiely: Republican

Annie Hession Smith: Democrat, Working Families

Gwynn D. Schroeder: Democrat, Working Families

Town of Southold Assessor Race

Candidates:

William J. Flinter: Democrat, Working Families

Michael C. Goscinski: Republican, Conservative

Town of Southold Trustee Race

Vote for Two (2) Candidates:

Albert N. Krupski (incumbent, uncontested): Democrat, Conservative

Glenn Goldsmith (incumbent, uncontested): Republican, Conservative

