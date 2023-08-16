Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Featured News

Town of Southold 2023 Election: A List of Candidates

By Posted on
Southold 1
Greenport Village is part of the Town of Southold.

The Town of Southold encompasses much of Long Island’s North Fork, and includes hamlets such as Orient, Cutchogue, Mattituck, East Marion, New Suffolk, and more.

It also includes Greenport Village, which had a mayoral election earlier this year.

Like many other towns on Long Island, the Town of Southold has its town-wide elections this year. Here are the candidates and the positions they are running for.

Town of Southold Town Supervisor Race

Candidates:

Albert J. Krupski Jr.: Democrat, Conservative

Donald J. Grim: Republican

Town of Southold Receiver of Taxes Race

Candidates:

Kelly J. Fogarty (incumbent, uncontested): Republican

Town of Southold Town Justice Race

Candidates:

Daniel C. Ross (incumbent): Democrat, Working Families

Brian J. Hughes: Republican, Conservative

Town of Southold Council Member Race

Vote for Two (2) Candidates:

Jill M. Doherty (incumbent): Republican, Conservative

Stephen F. Kiely: Republican

Annie Hession Smith: Democrat, Working Families

Gwynn D. Schroeder: Democrat, Working Families

Town of Southold Assessor Race

Candidates:

William J. Flinter: Democrat, Working Families

Michael C. Goscinski: Republican, Conservative

Town of Southold Trustee Race

Vote for Two (2) Candidates:

Albert N. Krupski (incumbent, uncontested): Democrat, Conservative

Glenn Goldsmith (incumbent, uncontested): Republican, Conservative

Keep checking LongIslandPress.com for more coverage of 2023 municipal elections.

For elections in other Long Island towns, see below.

Town of North Hempstead 2023 Election

Town of Hempstead 2023 Election

Town of Oyster Bay 2023 Election

Southold 2
Cutchogue and most of wine country is in the Town of Southold.

About the Author

Michael Malaszczyk

Michael Malaszczyk is the Digital Editor of the Long Island Press.

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do on Long Island

Post an Event

View All Events…

BoLI Spotlight

Latest News

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites