Town of Southold 2023 Election: A List of Candidates

The Town of Southold encompasses much of Long Island’s North Fork, and includes hamlets such as Orient, Cutchogue, Mattituck, East Marion, New Suffolk, and more.
It also includes Greenport Village, which had a mayoral election earlier this year.
Like many other towns on Long Island, the Town of Southold has its town-wide elections this year. Here are the candidates and the positions they are running for.
Town of Southold Town Supervisor Race
Candidates:
Albert J. Krupski Jr.: Democrat, Conservative
Donald J. Grim: Republican
Town of Southold Receiver of Taxes Race
Candidates:
Kelly J. Fogarty (incumbent, uncontested): Republican
Town of Southold Town Justice Race
Candidates:
Daniel C. Ross (incumbent): Democrat, Working Families
Brian J. Hughes: Republican, Conservative
Town of Southold Council Member Race
Vote for Two (2) Candidates:
Jill M. Doherty (incumbent): Republican, Conservative
Stephen F. Kiely: Republican
Annie Hession Smith: Democrat, Working Families
Gwynn D. Schroeder: Democrat, Working Families
Town of Southold Assessor Race
Candidates:
William J. Flinter: Democrat, Working Families
Michael C. Goscinski: Republican, Conservative
Town of Southold Trustee Race
Vote for Two (2) Candidates:
Albert N. Krupski (incumbent, uncontested): Democrat, Conservative
Glenn Goldsmith (incumbent, uncontested): Republican, Conservative
