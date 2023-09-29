State Of Emergency Declared For Long Island Due To Severe Flooding Threat

A state of emergency was issued for Long Island as well as New York City due to severe flood threats.

Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered a state of emergency for Long Island on Friday due to severe flooding threats.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said a flood advisory went into effect at 2 a.m. due to the storm, which, according to numerous outlets, are the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia. It is set to last until Saturday morning.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the NWS stated on Weather.gov. “Extensive street flooding is possible. Several rounds of minor coastal flooding likely with continuation of ocean beach erosion.”

The rain is set to last until Saturday morning, the NWS said, and skies should start to clear up by the evening.

“I am declaring a State of Emergency in New York City, the Hudson Valley and Long Island in response to the significant, dangerous rainfall that is currently impacting the region and is expected to continue for the next 20 hours,” Hochul said in a news release. “Ahead of this storm we deployed thousands of State personnel and I have directed all State agencies to provide all necessary resources to address this extreme weather event. It is critical that all New Yorkers take all necessary precautions and avoid flooded roads, which are some of the most dangerous places during flash floods.”