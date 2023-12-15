Mazi Melesa Pilip Begins Campaign For Special Election To Replace George Santos

Surrounded by high-ranking Republicans including Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and former Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), Nassau County Legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip officially kicked off her campaign for the Feb. 13 special election to replace George Santos on Dec. 15.

Nassau County Legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip (R-Great Neck) officially launched her campaign for the Feb. 13 special election to replace George Santos at American Legion Post 1066 in Massapequa.

Pilip, who is originally from Ethiopia, is Jewish and emigrated to Israel at the age of 12 as part of Operation Solomon. She served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) before coming to America. A mother of seven, Pilip has served as a Nassau County Legislator since 2022, and recently won re-election to her seat.

“As a county legislator, I supported two tax freeze budgets with our county executive and my colleagues in the legislature,” Pilip said at the kickoff event. “I’m the only candidate in this race who can say that I have not supported tax hikes. I support funding our police, and as a result, we were able to increase our police presence in our communities. I was able to bring elected officials and community leaders together to fight hate and antisemitism at colleges. I stand strong with our communities in support of Israel, Ukraine and all nation that are subjects of terrorism.”

Various Republicans from Long Island showed up to express their support for Pilip, including former Rep. Peter King, Reps. Anthony D’Esposito and Nick LaLota, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, and Town Supervisors Joseph Saladino, Donald Clavin, and Jennifer DeSena.

“She’s a mother, she’s a soldier, she’s a legislator, and she’s a great American,” King said. “She symbolizes the American dream.”

LaLota and D’Esposito both emphasized the need for a true fourth Long Island member of Congress, adding that during Santos’s tenure it was the “Long Island Four-ish,” a reference to Santos’s unfounded claim of Jewish ancestry.

Blakeman emphasized Pilip’s accomplishments during a relatively short political career.

“It’s hard for me to think of her as a real person, because it’s amazing – what she’s accomplished in such a short period of time,” Blakeman said. “She is Batgirl and Wonder Woman wrapped into one.”

A news release by the Nassau County Republican Committee wrote that Pilip “has stated that she will stand up to the extreme agenda of Joe Biden, Governor Hochul, AOC, and The Squad.”

Despite this claim that Pilip is a more conservative candidate, Politico reported yesterday that Pilip is a registered Democrat holding office as a Republican.

Pilip did not stay to answer any questions from the media, and left shortly after speaking.

Pilip will face former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) in this special election. Suozzi kicked off his campaign last Saturday.