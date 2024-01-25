Holbrook Toddler Fatally ODs, Alleged Drug-dealer Parents Charged, DA Says

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Holbrook couple was arrested after their 14-month-old son died of a suspected overdose in the apartment where the parents allegedly stashed illegal drugs that they sold, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

A grand jury indicted Wilkens Adonis and Daryllee Leibrock, both 38, on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, failure to safely store firearms, and other charges. Leibrock was also charged with violating orders of protection involving the toddler and an 11-year-old child who also lived in the home.

“The death of a toddler from a suspected overdose of poisonous drugs is an unfortunate but not unexpected next step in the opioid overdose crisis,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “[This] should be a wakeup call to our Albany legislators that decisive action must happen now.”

Suffolk police officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child at the couple’s home, where the parents were found in the bedroom with their son, Joseph Adonis, who was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Jan. 3.

Homicide Squad detectives found narcotics in the bedroom where the child was found unresponsive, which prompted Narcotics Section detectives to respond to the scene. Police executed a search warrant at the home, where authorities said they found cocaine, alprazolam, a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, drug packaging materials, a stun gun, a loaded shotgun, and a rifle — all of which were unsecured, according to investigators.

Preliminary toxicology results showed a presence of multiple substances in the child’s blood, including cocaine, fentanyl, morphine, and other drugs, according to prosecutors, who are continuing the investigation, prosecutors said.

Suffolk Judge Philip Goglas set bail at $1 million for Adonis and $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $2.5 million partially secured bond for Leibrock. They are due back in court Friday. Their attorneys were not immediately available for comment.