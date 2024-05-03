Schneps Media Acquires Anton Media

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Schneps Media, the largest local news group in New York State, has acquired Anton Media Group, the publisher of The Port Washington News and other local community newspapers and magazines across Nassau County.

In addition to the Port Washington News, the company also publishes the Great Neck Record, Manhasset Press, The Roslyn News, Glen Cove/Oyster Bay Record Pilot, Syosset-Jericho Tribune, Nassau Illustrated News, Nassau Observer, Long Island Weekly, Blvd and a group of magazines.

“We are very excited to be carrying the torch of such prestigious media outlets,” said Joshua Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media. “We are looking forward to operating and investing in the business to bring readers more content across several different platforms including the newspapers, websites, email newsletters, social media channels, podcasts, video and events.”’

“We thank Angela Anton for choosing us to be the stewards of her company,” said Victoria Schneps, president of Schneps Media. “She has built a great company with a terrific team that we very much look forward to working with.”

Schneps purchased Anton Media from Angela Anton, who has owned and operated the company ever since her husband Karl V. Anton, Jr. passed away in 2000. She will continue in the role of Publisher under Schneps Media.

“I couldn’t think of a better company to take over Anton Media and lead us into the future,” said Angela Anton, publisher of Anton Media. “Victoria and Joshua have demonstrated how to run a successful media company and are both dedicated to the communities they serve.”

Schneps Media owns close to 100 media outlets across Long Island, New York City, Westchester, Philadelphia, and southern Florida, in addition to hosting more than 50 events annually. Locally, the company also publishes the Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers, Behind The Hedges, Long Island Family, The Fire Island News, Bethpage Best of Long Island and Noticia Long Island.

Some of their titles in New York City include amNewYork Metro, The Queens Courier, TimesLedger, Brooklyn Paper, Bronx Times, The Villager, Brownstoner.com, Caribbean Life, Gay City News, New York Family and many others.

Readers can expect to see more local news in their newspapers; a new and improved website updated throughout the day, every day; daily email newsletters catered to your areas of interest; much more active social media channels to get news quickly and reliably as well as other interactive verticals such as events, podcasts, webinars and video. In addition, Schneps Media plans on giving neighborhoods their own newspapers that were previously merged into the Nassau Illustrated and Nassau Observer.

Anton Media has been recognized for exceptional journalism and design over the years. This past week, Schneps Media was recognized as the #1 media group in New York State at the New York Press Association’s annual spring conference. Out of hundreds of newspaper groups across the state, Schneps Media received the most awards and was recognized for their journalism, design, advertising and websites.

“Many of our family and friends live on Long Island,” said Joshua Schneps. “We will be sure to make them and all of our readers proud of the quality of our news and hopefully earn new subscribers that value the work our team does to keep the community informed and entertained. We love to hear from our readers and we welcome you to visit our corporate website, SchnepsMedia.com, as well as email us your feedback directly to jschneps@schnepsmedia.com.”

You can subscribe to your local Anton Media newspaper by visiting AntonMediaGroup.com or call 516-747-8282.