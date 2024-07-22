Quantcast
Featured News

2 Killed in Small Plane Crash at Long Island MacArthur Airport

By Posted on
Long Island MacArthur Airport
Authorities on the scene of the plane crash at Long Island MacArthur Airport on Monday, July 22, 2024 (Long Island Press photo)

A pilot and passenger were killed when the single-engine airplane they were flying in crashed at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma on Monday night, officials said.

The Beechcraft Bonanza A36 crashed near the end of the runway around 6 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Suffolk County police did not immediately release the names of the victims.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the crash. Multiple law enforcement agencies were seen at the crash site near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Lakeland Boulevard hours after the incident.

Additional information is expected to be available Tuesday, officials said

