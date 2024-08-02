Christmas in July – Town of Hempstead Teams with Toys for Tots for Water Gun Fight

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In celebration of National Water Gun Fight Day, the Town of Hempstead and the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots teamed up to spread summer joy by distributing hundreds of water guns to excited campers and beachgoers.

The water guns, generously donated by the USMC Toys for Tots, were part of a unique initiative that brought a taste of Christmas in July to Hempstead. The event, which highlighted the spirit of giving and community, also served as a prelude to the busy holiday season ahead for Toys for Tots.