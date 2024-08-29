First Arrest Made Relating To Nassau County Mask Ban

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Wesslin Omar Ramirez Castillo of Hicksville has become the first in Nassau County to face charges under the mask ban recently approved by the Nassau County Legislature.

Castillo, 18, was arrested on Sunday and charged with possessing a knife and wearing a face mask in public.

The push to ban masks in some public settings began in June after some pro-Palestinian demonstrators covered their faces during protests at Columbia University.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said he was forced to dismiss 31 of the 46 cases against protesters who occupied Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall in April, partly because the protesters were wearing masks and could not be identified.

Nassau County police said they were sent to respond to reports of a “suspicious male” walking eastbound on Spindle Road in Levittown.”

Police said Castillo “continued to display suspicious behavior while attempting to conceal a large bulge in his waistband,” which was discovered to be a 14” knife.

Castillo, who was “dressed in black and wearing a mask to conceal his identity” refused to comply with officers commands as he was placed under arrest, the police said.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who championed the mask ban, touted the arrest.

“Our police officers were able to use the mask ban legislation as well as other factors to stop and interrogate an individual who was carrying a weapon with the intent to engage in a robbery,” Blakeman said in a press release. “Passing this law gave police another tool to stop this dangerous criminal.”

Castillo was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, obstructing governmental administration, and being in violation of Nassau County Local Law 1-2024, also known as the Title 90-Mask Transparency Act.

The ban makes it a misdemeanor to wear a mask to hide one’s identity. Exceptions are made for those wearing masks for health or religious purposes. Violation of the mask ban is punishable by a $1,000 fine and up to one year in jail.

Opponents of the ban maintain that it will infringe on the privacy and rights of individuals with disabilities and could be more harshly applied in communities of color.

Castillo was arraigned on Monday.