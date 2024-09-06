EXIT Realty Achieve: Guiding Clients to Success in Long Island’s Competitive Real Estate Market

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

EXIT Realty Achieve has built a reputation for delivering exceptional service and expertise with agents who have a deep understanding of the Long Island market and are passionate about helping clients find their dream homes. The award-winning agency, he shares insights into his journey, the evolving real estate landscape, and the strategies that have fueled his success. In this Q&A, we sit down with Jeffrey Mistretta, a dedicated real estate professional with Exit Realty Achieve, whose knowledge and commitment make him a trusted partner in navigating today’s competitive real estate market, whether you’re a first-time buyer or an experienced investor.

What sets EXIT Realty Achieve apart from other real estate firms in the region, and how does your approach contribute to the success of your agents and clients?

At EXIT Realty Achieve, we distinguish ourselves by prioritizing people over profit. Our approach is centered around providing agents with every tool, resource, and support they need to succeed in their real estate careers. We believe that when our agents thrive, so do their clients. By fostering an environment focused on growth, education, and innovation, we ensure our agents are well-equipped to deliver top-tier service to buyers and sellers alike.

This agent-first philosophy directly contributes to the satisfaction of our clients. Happy, well-supported agents naturally provide better service, leading to smoother transactions and more successful outcomes. At EXIT Realty Achieve, we believe that investing in our agents’ success creates a ripple effect that ultimately benefits the entire community.

Can you share some recent success stories where EXIT Realty Achieve made a significant impact for a client, whether buying or selling a home?

Over the years, I’ve been privileged to hear hundreds of incredible stories. Many, directly from our agents’ clients and even more from our team of experts themselves. Many clients have personally reached out to share their gratitude, expressing how our agents went above and beyond in helping them through the buying or selling process. We also host great client events where I get to meet and spend time getting to know those who were served by our agents. These events are always some of my favorite. I can’t help but be so proud of the work they do.

Other times these heartfelt stories are shared in our weekly office meetings, or privately between myself and the agents, leading to countless emotional moments. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve shared a good cry with our team as we reflect on the deep impact our agents have on people’s lives.

Some standout stories include helping clients become the first person in their family’s history to purchase a home, a monumental moment not just for them but for generations to come. Others involve agents working with a client for five or six years, providing unwavering support and guidance until they were finally ready to make their first home purchase. These stories demonstrate the patience, dedication, and empathy that our agents bring to their work every day. Our agents truly lead with their hearts, and it’s this compassion that creates lifelong relationships and makes EXIT Realty Achieve such a special place to be part of.

It’s these moments that remind us why we do what we do. At EXIT Realty Achieve, our mission goes beyond closing deals—we’re here to change lives, and our agents understand the power they hold in helping clients realize their dreams. This deep connection between our agents and their clients is what sets us apart and continues to inspire us every day.

How do you support new agents in developing their careers, and what resources or training do you offer to ensure their growth and success?

At EXIT Realty Achieve, we ensure that from day one, agents are fully supported. Our team assists with setting up communication paths, introducing them to support staff, and walking them through all marketing and technology platforms. We offer multiple weekly gatherings on various topics, fostering collaboration and ensuring our agents stay ahead of market trends and opportunities.

In addition, we provide award-winning, personalized coaching and training, both in-office and self-paced, designed to meet the unique needs of each salesperson. We emphasize the importance of understanding clients’ needs and teach our agents to always prioritize their clients’ interests over their own.

With the evolving real estate market, how has EXIT Realty Achieve adapted to meet the changing needs and preferences of homebuyers and sellers?

At EXIT Realty Achieve, we leverage our strong relationships with EXIT Realty Corp. International and the legal experts at NAR to stay fully informed on emerging trends, laws, and the evolving needs of buyers and sellers. This allows us to equip our agents with the most up-to-date knowledge and resources to succeed in a competitive market.

I believe it is my responsibility to ensure our agents are always two steps ahead, and thanks to their feedback, I am confident we’ve achieved that. By staying proactive and well-read, we continue to provide exceptional service to both our agents and clients.

What community involvement or initiatives is EXIT Realty Achieve passionate about, and how do these efforts align with your company’s values?

For many years, EXIT Realty Achieve has adopted up to 15 children during the holidays through the Angel Tree Foundation, run by the Salvation Army. In 2017, we started our own charity, Candles For Hope, which provides birthday parties for children experiencing homelessness. We arrange a lunch for the child and 10 of their family members or friends, and deliver a birthday present chosen by the parent. We don’t attend the party, ensuring the focus remains entirely on the child.

Throughout the year, we also support sock drives, coat drives, and sponsor other local charities whenever the opportunity arises. These efforts reflect our deep commitment to giving back to the community.

As the owner EXIT Realty Achieve, I always do my best to support the interest of our agents and community. Because of that there are always different in new opportunities each and every year.