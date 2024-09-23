Where To Get Screened For Breast Cancer On Long Island

October is breast cancer awareness month. Find a screening near you.

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The best protection against breast cancer is early detection and diagnosis. That’s why — especially for the month of October, which is breast cancer awareness month — New York officials are encouraging women to get screened for breast cancer.

Nassau University Medical Center (NUMC)’s breast cancer screening van has partnered with multiple Nassau County legislators and is making additional stops across Long Island for the month of October. Appointments include a breast exam from a nurse, a mammography, and self-examination instructions.

Stony Brook University Hospital too has a mobile mammography van, and will be travelling through Suffolk.

Nassau County Legislature Alternate Deputy Minority Leader Siela Byoe (D-Westbury), herself a breast cancer survivor, says she is “living proof” that early detection saves lives.

Appointments are required. Mammograms are free for uninsured women. Women with insurance may have to make a copayment. Women who have gone more than a year since their last mammogram will be required to get a prescription from their doctor if they have insurance, and provide any past films if available.

When And Where To Get Screened For Breast Cancer

Amityville

Noon on Tuesdat, Oct. 15

Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.

Brentwood

Noon on Tuesday, Oct 1

Noon on Thursday, Oct. 17

Noon Friday, Oct. 25

Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.

Coram

Noon on Thursday, Oct. 24

Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.

East Meadow Public Library

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7

East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554

Use this form to make an appointment.

Greenport

Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 2

Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.

Hampton Bays

Noon on Monday, Oct. 21

Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.

Hauppauge

Noon on Thursday, Oct. 10

Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.

Magnolia Gardens

8:15 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 30

899 Broadway, Westbury, N.Y. 11590

Email to make an appointment.

Melville

Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 30

Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.

Patchogue

Noon on Tuesday, Oct. 8

Noon on Tuesday, Oct. 29

Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.

Riverhead

Noon on Tuesday, Oct. 22

Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.

Shirley

Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 9

Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.

Uniondale Public Library

8:15 a.m. to noon on Wedneday, Oct. 23

400 Uniondale Avenue, Uniondale, N.Y. 11553

Email to make an appointment.

Wyandanch

Noon on Friday, Oct. 4

Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.

Don’t see your hometown?

Find a registered breast cancer screening location near you here.