Where To Get Screened For Breast Cancer On Long Island

The best protection against breast cancer is early detection and diagnosis. That’s why — especially for the month of October, which is breast cancer awareness month — New York officials are encouraging women to get screened for breast cancer.
Nassau University Medical Center (NUMC)’s breast cancer screening van has partnered with multiple Nassau County legislators and is making additional stops across Long Island for the month of October. Appointments include a breast exam from a nurse, a mammography, and self-examination instructions.
Stony Brook University Hospital too has a mobile mammography van, and will be travelling through Suffolk.
Nassau County Legislature Alternate Deputy Minority Leader Siela Byoe (D-Westbury), herself a breast cancer survivor, says she is “living proof” that early detection saves lives.
Appointments are required. Mammograms are free for uninsured women. Women with insurance may have to make a copayment. Women who have gone more than a year since their last mammogram will be required to get a prescription from their doctor if they have insurance, and provide any past films if available.
When And Where To Get Screened For Breast Cancer
Amityville
Noon on Tuesdat, Oct. 15
Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.
Brentwood
Noon on Tuesday, Oct 1
Noon on Thursday, Oct. 17
Noon Friday, Oct. 25
Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.
Coram
Noon on Thursday, Oct. 24
Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.
East Meadow Public Library
8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7
East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554
Use this form to make an appointment.
Greenport
Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 2
Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.
Hampton Bays
Noon on Monday, Oct. 21
Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.
Hauppauge
Noon on Thursday, Oct. 10
Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.
Magnolia Gardens
8:15 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 30
899 Broadway, Westbury, N.Y. 11590
Email to make an appointment.
Melville
Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 30
Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.
Patchogue
Noon on Tuesday, Oct. 8
Noon on Tuesday, Oct. 29
Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.
Riverhead
Noon on Tuesday, Oct. 22
Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.
Shirley
Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 9
Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.
Uniondale Public Library
8:15 a.m. to noon on Wedneday, Oct. 23
400 Uniondale Avenue, Uniondale, N.Y. 11553
Email to make an appointment.
Wyandanch
Noon on Friday, Oct. 4
Call 631-638-4135 for more information. Register here.
Don’t see your hometown?
Find a registered breast cancer screening location near you here.