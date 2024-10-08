Spend A Night, Share A Laugh With Ducks Legend Buzz Deschamps

Buzz Deschamps is one of the greatest players ever to wear a Long Island Ducks hockey uniform, and he has the stories to prove it. Now, you can spend the night with him and his teammates, reminiscing about his life and career.

“A Night with Buzz Deschamps” will be held at the Boulton Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, November 7, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). Tickets, which are $40 and are limited to just 250, are available on the Boulton Center website. Everyone who purchases a ticket will receive a signed copy of Buzz’s new book, “A Stick in the Window: The Hockey Life of Buzz Deschamps,” and will be treated to a documentary about the Long Island Ducks.

“The Hockey Ducks never die some 65 years later, and fans are still remembering the wonderful team and games they attended as a child,” Deschamps said. “I’m so excited for the evening celebration at the Boulton Performing Arts Center to see old friends & reminisce about the wonderful old times at the Long Island Arena.”

Buzz will talk about his life and career in the game and reflect on the Ducks hockey team’s impact from 1959 to 1973. He will be joined by former teammates Gilles Villemure, Peter Stemkowski, Norm Schmitz, and Tony DeMayo, former New York Islander Richie Hansen, and author Joe Rossi.

This event is a collaboration between the Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame, Long Island Ducks Baseball owner Frank Boulton, and the Boulton Center. Suffolk HOF President Chris R. Vaccaro will host the event.

“Long before we could love the New York Islanders, people from our area loved the Long Island Ducks and Buzz Deschamps,” Vaccaro said. “This is a night that any hockey fan on Long Island must be part of … Buzz has some incredible stories!”

Get tickets here.