Hurricane Relief Drives Helping Victims of Helene And Milton

The Town of Hempstead is holding a relief drive for victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Councilman Tom Muscarella, left, Supervisor Don Clavin, Councilman Dennis Dunne and Town of Hempstead Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) Local 880 President Mike Errico joined together to annouce the hurricane relief drive.

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Millions of people have had their lives turned upside down by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Long Island is stepping up to help.

The Town of Hempstead has announced an emergency hurricane relief drive to help those affected by the devastating flooding and destruction from the storms.

The Town has begun collecting emergency supplies including bottled water, non-perishable food, and supplies for children such as diapers. Starting on Monday, Oct. 14 and continuing into November, Hurricane Relief Collection boxes will be stationed throughout the town.

“The devastation caused by these natural disasters is absolutely heartbreaking to see,” Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said in a statement. “We remember all too well the destruction caused by Superstorm Sandy twelve years ago to our Town, and likewise we remember that so many utility and emergency crews from the Southeast, including North Carolina, Georgia and Florida, came to our aide.

“Many of those same individuals who helped us now stand in need of our assistance. Together, we can provide critical supplies to people who need it the most. American’s largest township stands ready to help!”

Brightview Senior Living, in Port Jefferson, is hosting a hurricane relief drive of their own, encouraging people to donate blood to help those who have sustained injuries from the storm. The hurricane relief drive is on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Where To Donate To Hurricane Relief Drives

– Hempstead Town Hall (1 Washington St., Hempstead)

– Old Town Hall (350 Front St., Hempstead)

– Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Office (200 North Franklin St., Hempstead)

– Echo Park (399 Nassau Blvd., West Hempstead)

– Levittown Hall (201 Levittown Pkwy, Hicksville)

Accepted items that can be donated include non-perishable food items, baby food and formula, bottled water, hygiene products, first aid products, and diapers.

In addition to collecting much-needed supplies, the Town will also be dispatching emergency crews in the form of two ten-wheeler trucks, a skip loader, and ten workers to municipalities in the Florida impact area.

The Destruction of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton

A few weeks ago, Hurricane Helene made landfall as a category 4 storm along the Gulf Coast of Florida and proceeded inland and north-east, impacting communities in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, and North Carolina. At least 115 people died, and the death toll is still rising. The storm caused nearly $50 billion in damage, early reports estimate.

Just days ago, Hurricane Milton similarly made landfall as a category 4 storm along the Florida Gulf Coast with very strong sustained winds, torrential rainfall, and catastrophic storm surge. While the damage from Hurricane Milton is still being assessed, the storm killed at least 16 people and displaced and tens of thousands others. Milton, like Helene, did around $50 billion in property damage, bringing total losses to $100 billion.

Hurricane relief drives like those from the Town of Hempstead and Brightview Senior Living strive to help the millions of people who need it in the wakes of these devastating storms.