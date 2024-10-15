Recently Sold: Old Bethpage

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

This custom-built stunner at 4 Allison Dr. in Old Bethpage sold on Sept. 26 for $1,680,000. It is in a perfect mid-block location. This home offers a luxurious combination of design, quality materials and expert workmanship to deliver a special open floor plan, which allows for easy flow for entertaining.

The eat-in kitchen is gourmet, with top-of-the-line appliances and a center island. There are five bedrooms, three of which are ensuite with walk-in closets. There are six bathrooms, with custom tiles. The main level has a full laundry room and a mud room. The basement is full and finished, with an outside entrance. The attached garage is finished. The front porch is elegant. The driveway and walkways are done with oversized pavers. The backyard is fenced in.

This home at 28 Fairway Dr. in Old Bethpage sold on Sept. 4 for $895,000. It has been redone, inside and out and features a new kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a generous island. There are sliders to the zen-like sunroom and hardwood floors throughout.

The two bathrooms are spa-inspired. There are new Pella windows and doors throughout and the roof was redone eight years ago. The home is wired with 200-amp service and the heating system has a new burner. The sprawling family room has a cozy fireplace. The two-car garage has a surprise man cave.

The backyard has a semi-above-ground pool and plenty of space for play and entertaining. It is fully fenced with PVC and has been professionally landscaped. This home is near parks, trails, restaurants, shopping and the railroad. It is located in School District #4, which includes the highly sought-after Round Swamp Elementary School.

This expanded split-level home at 20 Dahill Rd., located in the desirable Seton Hills section of Old Bethpage, sold on Sept. 25 for $872,000. It features an oversized property. The yard is magnificent with plenty of privacy. This home is very spacious. There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The main level has cathedral ceilings. The den has a brick fireplace. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom has been combined with a second bedroom. There are hardwood floors throughout the main level of the home. This home has gas cooking and heating.

This modern and elegant home at 4 Michael Dr. in Old Bethpage sold on Sept. 11 for $912,000. It has been stylishly updated, a perfect blend of contemporary living and classic charm. The backyard is expansive and fenced in.

The kitchen, baths, floors, roof, gutters, patio and even the hot water heater have undergone a chic transformation, ensuring you step into a home that effortlessly marries functionality with aesthetics. The kitchen is open to the dining room and boasts counter space and cabinetry. Bask in the abundant natural sunlight that floods every corner, creating an inviting and warm ambiance. The basement is finished, suitable for recreation and play.