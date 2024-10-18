Bayport Man Who Assaulted Police, Journalists At Jan. 6 Riots Pleads Guilty

Peter Moloney, owner of Moloney Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Lake Ronkonkoma, pleaded guilty to assaulting police and journalists at the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

A Bayport man admitted to spraying insecticide at police officers and assaulting two journalists at the infamous Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol in 2021.

Peter Moloney, 60, appeared in court Thursday, Oct. 17, and pleaded guilty to two charges of assault. He was first arrested on June 7 last year.

“He brought protective eyewear, a helmet, and a can of Black Flag Wasp, Hornet Yellow Jacket Killer 2.1,” federal court documents state. “This indicates that he went to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, prepared for violence.”

Court documents also state that at about 1:29 p.m. at the Jan. 6 riots, Moloney removed a can of insecticide from his backpack and began spraying at officers’ faces and bodies. Prosecutors allege that he sprayed the can at least one other time at officers, that he pulled a photographer down a set of stairs and punched and shoved the photographer before other rioters pushed the photographer over a wall. There is video evidence of the assault, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.

Moloney is one of more than 1,200 individuals who have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots, which left five people dead. As of January of this year, more than 700 people have pleaded guilty to their charges. Moloney is also one of eight Long Islanders to be arrested in relation to the riots.

Moloney faces a maximum prison sentence of 8 years if charged. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 11.