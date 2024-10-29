First Delivery-Only Marijuana Dispensary ‘Holy Buds’ Opens

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Holy Buds can deliver marijuana right to your door.

The Long Island-based cannabis company has opened a delivery-only dispensary in Farmingdale, which they say is the first of its kind. Customers will be able to visit the Holy Buds website and choose from an extensive menu of flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and vapes. If you can think it, there’s probably a weed version of it.

Holy Buds celebrated the milestone with a grand opening on Oct. 25. The company was joined by Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first legal dispensary serving Long Island through this unique delivery model,” said Matt Hoey, CEO of Holy Buds. “Our mission is to provide a safe, convenient, and accessible platform for adults to purchase wellness products while honoring the history and culture of the legacy market on Long Island. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and compliance as we usher in this new era.”

Holy Buds wants to emphasize convenience and accessibility with its delivery-only marijuana dispensary model. Deliveries are all about discretion and customer service, the company said, and all their staff are hired locally and trained in-house.

While some object to the marijuana industry’s growth on Long Island, others embrace the influx of jobs and business that it brings with it.

“We’re committed to responsible cannabis retail and being a good neighbor in the Farmingdale community,” Hoey said. “One of our highest priorities is staying true to our local roots.”