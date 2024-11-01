Manor Oaks School continues decades-long tradition of Pumpkins on Parade

Manor Oaks School third graders in Lisa Kay’s class pictured during the Pumpkins on Parade event on Oct. 23. (Photo courtesy of New Hyde Park-Garden City Park School District)

Manor Oaks School third graders celebrated the Halloween season by decorating their own unique pumpkins for the annual Pumpkins on Parade event on Oct. 23.

This parade has been a cherished tradition at the school for more than 30 years. Students brought in the supplies needed for their planned design and decorated their pumpkins in-class the day before the event. As seasonal music played, their peers were invited to walk through the pumpkin displays and vote on their favorite design.

This year, the pumpkins featured a range of themes, from traditional Halloween to famous characters and even favorite snacks.

This yearly event inspires creativity and brings the school community together for some Halloween fun.