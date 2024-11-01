Northwell’s Military Liaison: A Lifeline For Vets

In New York City, where the density of veterans surpasses that of any other city in the U.S., Northwell Health’s Military Liaison Services has taken a vital role in offering support and resources for veterans and military families.

The program, originally a small initiative under the New York City Veterans Services, became a dedicated department in 2019, delivering specialized healthcare, employment assistance and community resources. Northwell recognized that many veterans, including reservists and National Guard members, along with their families, lacked sufficient access to the VA’s services, particularly given that eligibility can vary widely across military statuses and locations.

“We saw that not all veterans could or would use the VA,” said Gihyeon Han, a care coordinator for Northwell Health’s Military Liaison Services. “There’s a large segment of the community that either doesn’t qualify for VA care or prefers not to go to the VA. So, we wanted to create a resource that could reach every veteran who walks through Northwell’s doors, from reservists to the families who serve alongside them.”

Exceptional Care for Unique Needs

The department is built on three pillars, with the first—Exceptional Care—focused on veterans’ healthcare. Many veterans, Han said, resist medical help because they’ve been conditioned to “push through” discomfort and ignore what others might consider serious health issues. That mentality, though, has significant health impacts, especially as veterans age.

“Veterans are often told to hold it in and push forward, which can delay care until it’s too urgent to ignore,” Han explained. Northwell’s team, mostly comprised of veterans themselves, aims to change that by engaging veterans directly. When Northwell’s liaison staff calls a veteran and says, “Hey, we’re also veterans,” it opens up a line of communication that makes them feel more comfortable and understood.

The department makes it easy for veterans to access healthcare without barriers.

“They don’t have to do anything but call us and tell us what they need,” Han said. “We’ll find and schedule the appointments at clinics near them. And if there are social needs, we’ll connect them with community resources, even if it’s not strictly healthcare-related.”

Helping Veterans Navigate Life After Service

The second pillar, Life After Service, provides employment support by helping veterans find meaningful work within Northwell Health.

“We start with career planning sessions to figure out each veteran’s interests, goals, and skills,” Han said. From there, they work together on resumes and interview skills tailored specifically to Northwell’s standards. Veterans receive more than just a job application—they are given direct connections to hiring managers and recruiters, increasing their chances of finding a suitable role.

If veterans seek employment outside of Northwell, the department connects them with organizations like Beacon House, an organization specializing in veteran job placement.

“We never just say ‘good luck’ and end the relationship,” Han said. “Even if they don’t end up working with Northwell, we stay committed to helping them find the right fit.”

Policy and Education—Building Support Within Northwell

The third and final pillar, Education and Policy, helps Northwell’s extensive network of 23 hospitals and 90,000 employees understand how to best support veterans. Headed by Cynthia LaRocca, Northwell’s director of Education and Policy, this team develops policies, such as the pay differential program, ensuring that reservists and National Guard members don’t face financial hardship due to deployment. They also provide training for healthcare providers across Northwell to improve their understanding of veterans’ health needs and how best to communicate with veterans and their families.

Northwell has launched programs like the EMT Training Program, in which veterans are trained, paid and placed as EMTs within Northwell’s facilities.

“Veterans often possess the drive, discipline and service orientation that make them ideal candidates for healthcare roles,” Han noted.

Run by Veterans, for Veterans

The department is staffed by 11 people, with eight of them being veterans from a range of eras, from Desert Storm to Operation Iraqi Freedom. This veteran-led team helps to build trust with clients who might be skeptical of unfamiliar organizations calling them.

“When a veteran picks up the phone and hears that we’re also veterans, it’s like a door opens,” Han said. “There’s a camaraderie that starts right away. We’re not just people calling about healthcare—we’re part of the same community.”

While Northwell prioritizes hiring veterans for these roles, it’s not a strict requirement, but it certainly helps bridge connections with clients. Many veterans worry about falling victim to scams, particularly when they receive unsolicited calls from unfamiliar numbers.

“They’ll answer and think we’re from the VA or a scam,” Han said. “But once we explain who we are and what we’re here to do, they understand we’re on their side.”

Free, Accessible and Open to All Veterans

The services Northwell offers are entirely free and available to all veterans, regardless of discharge status. The team makes no effort to verify military records.

“There are veterans who have lost their discharge papers, or who might not be able to use the VA because of how they were discharged,” Han said. “We take care of all veterans, no questions asked.”

Veterans who are already receiving care from the VA can also access Northwell’s services to supplement their existing care.

“If they get free healthcare at the VA, we encourage them to use it,” Han said. “But if they want additional support through Northwell, we’re here for them, as well. It’s really about finding the best fit for each veteran’s unique needs.”

Northwell Health Military Liaison Services is located at 251-73 Jericho Tpke. at the intersections of Little Neck Parkway in Bellerose. Visit www.northwell.edu/veterans or call 516-821-5140 for more information.