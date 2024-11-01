The Wheatley School students excel at prestigious science research symposiums

Autumn Casella participated in the 2024 Hofstra University High School Summer Research Program Symposium on Oct. 22. (Photo courtesy of the East Williston School District)

A group of talented students from The Wheatley School, part of the East Williston School District, recently showcased their passion and expertise in science at two prominent science research symposiums.

Divya Jayam participated in the Association of Chinese American Physicians’ Science Fair on Oct. 19 at the Flushing Library. She presented her research paper, “The Use of Cephalexin to Inhibit alpha-Synuclein Aggregation: A New Paradigm in Parkinson’s Disease Therapy,” and earned first place and a $2,000 prize.

The national competition draws middle and high school students from across the country to present their ideas in the

biomedical field. The ACAP Science Fair provides a platform to foster a love of science and biomedicine in young researchers.

In addition, three other students – Autumn Casella, Maryam Hassan and Shruti Singh – participated in the 2024 Hofstra University High School Summer Research Program Symposium on Oct. 22. The science fair celebrates the efforts of high school students who spent their summer immersed in research and gives them the opportunity to share their findings.