The A-List: Top endcrinologists on Long Island in 2024

These are the top endocrinologists on Long Island.

Your endocrine system is an important part of your health. That’s why you need the best health care providers to ensure a proper hormone balance. Here are the top endocrinologists on Long Island.

Zinoviy Abelev, M.D.

Location: 733 Sunrise Hwy., 1st Floor, Lynbrook northwell.edu/find-care

Certifications & Awards: American Board certification in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2021.

About: Dr. Abelev graduated medical school in Belarus in 1997, and has since completed his residency and fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism. He is an assistant professor in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and is fluent in English and Russian.

Michael S. Balkin, M.D.

Location: 191 East Main St., Huntington northwell.edu/find-care

Certifications & Awards: American Board certification in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 1999.

About: Dr. Balkin has spent over 40 years practicing medicine, specializing in treating diabetes and thyroid disorders. He completed two fellowships in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism and is a clinical professor at SUNY Stony Brook.

Rachelle N. Bitton, M.D.

Location: 2 Ohio Dr., Suite 201, Lake Success east.optum.com/providers/rachelle-bitton

Certifications & Awards: Recognized as an exceptional woman in medicine since 2020, American Board certification in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism and Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2008.

About: Dr. Bitton has worked in the medical field for over 45 years, serving Long Island and specializing in treating diabetes, osteoporosis, and pituitary disorders. She has served as ProHEALTH’s Division Chief of Endocrinology for over 10 years, and speaks English, Spanish, and Hebrew.

Robert Courgi, M.D.

Location: 5316 Nesconset Hwy., Port Jefferson Station nyhealth.com/people/dr_robert_courgi

Certifications & Awards: American Board certified in internal medicine, fellowship in endocrinology/diabetes at NYU Langone Hospital Long Island.

About: Dr. Courgi has been in practice for 27 years, recently joining NY Health earlier in 2024. He developed an interest in diabetes treatment while in medical school, and has committed to excellent patient care ever since. He also speaks three languages: English, Arabic, and French.

Marie Gelato, M.D./Ph.D.

Location: 4 Technology Dr., Suite 140, East Setauket doctors.stonybrookmedicine.edu

Certifications & Awards: Recognized as an exceptional woman in medicine since 2020, American Board certification in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 1999.

About: Dr. Gelato has provided exceptional care for her patients for over 30 years, and says that it is “an honor to care for patients with endocrine disorders.” She aims to work with patients so they can live their best lives. Dr. Gelato is also a SUNY distinguished service professor and a tenured professor of medicine in the endocrinology division at Stony Brook University.

Leonard V. Gioia, M.D.

Location: 53 Brentwood Rd., Suite E, Bay Shore http://northwell.edu/find-care

Certifications & Awards: American Board certification in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 1999.

About: With over 40 years of experience, Dr. Gioia has expertise in diabetes and thyroid, adrenal and pituitary disorders. He accepts multiple forms of insurance and is associated with Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip.

Alan Goldenberg, M.D.

Location: 515 Bellport Ave., Bellport nyulangone.org/doctors

Certifications & Awards: American Board certification in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and Castle Connolly Rising Star 2021 and 2022.

About: Dr. Goldenberg has extensive expertise in endocrinology, specializing in diabetes, thyroid disorders, and hormonal disorders. He graduated from SUNY Stony Brook Medical School in 1993 and is a clinical assistant professor in the department of medicine at NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine.

Neha Gulati, D.O.

Location: 174-15 Horace Harding Expy., 2nd Floor, Fresh Meadows doctors.nyp.org

Certifications & Awards: American Board certification in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, member of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, the American College of Physicians, and the Endocrine Society.

About: Dr. Gulati has more than eight years of experience in the medical field, specializing in treating diabetes, obesity, and thyroid, pituitary, and adrenal diseases. She is active in research and has had her work published in the Journal of Community Hospital Internal Medicine Perspectives. Dr. Gulati also speaks three languages: English, Punjabi, and Hindi.

Michelle C. Jardine, M.D.

Location: 421 Deer Park Ave., Babylon doctors.stonybrookmedicine.edu

Certifications & Awards: American Board certification in internal medicine, endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and neck ultrasound.

About: Dr. Jardine has been in practice for 19 years, taking pleasure in serving the community. She accepts telehealth patients and several forms of insurance. She is additionally a clinical assistant professor in medicine at Stony Brook University.

Alla Khalfin, D.O.

Location: 175 Jericho Tpke., Suite 201, Syosset drallakhalfin.com

Certifications & Awards: American Board certification in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 1999.

About: Dr. Khalfin is a thorough provider who is known to put patient care first and helps each person achieve their healthcare goals. With over 20 years of experience, she specializes in treating diabetes, osteoporosis, obesity, and other thyroid conditions. She additionally employs a nutritionist at her office to help patients with weight loss.

Steven Lomasky, M.D.

Location: 242 Merrick Rd., Suite 403, Rockville Centre nyulangone.org/doctors

Certifications & Awards: American Board certification in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 1999.

About: Dr. Lomasky has practiced medicine for over 30 years, specializing in diabetes and cholesterol and thyroid disorders. He is currently accepting telemedicine patients and several forms of insurance. He is also a clinical professor of medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Dana I. Rochester, M.D.

Location: 560 Northern Blvd., Suite 207, Great Neck doctors.catholichealthli.org/provider

Certifications & Awards: American Board certification in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2021.

About: Dr. Rochester has over 20 years of experience in the medical field, and specializes in treating diabetes and thyroid disorders. She additionally offers telemedicine, accepts several forms of insurance, and speaks English and Spanish.

Joseph M. Tibaldi, M.D.

Location: 174-15 Horace Harding Expy., 2nd Floor, Fresh Meadows doctors.nyp.org

Certifications & Awards: American Board certification in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 1999.

About: Dr. Tibaldi has more than 40 years of experience in the medical field, with a special focus on diabetes, thyroid disorders and geriatric endocrinology. He is described by patients as very friendly, respectful and knowledgeable. Dr. Tibaldi is also a clinical professor of medicine at Weill Medical College of Cornell University.

Deviani Umadat, D.O.

Location: 393 Old Country Rd., Carle Place profiles.mountsinai.org

Certifications & Awards: American Board certification in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 1999.

About: Dr. Umadat specializes in diabetes and metabolism, with eight years of experience. In addition to her clinical work, she has also conducted research at Mayo Clinic. She is welcoming to new patients and is known for her great service and professionalism.

Craig B. Wexler, M.D.

Location: 1723 North Ocean Ave., Suite A, Medford northwell.edu/find-care

Certifications & Awards: American Board certification in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 1999.

About: Known to provide great care for his patients, Dr. Wexler has worked in the medical field for over 40 years. He specializes in treating diabetes, osteoporosis, and thyroid and hormonal disorders. Dr. Wexler is an assistant professor of medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

Zimu Zheng, M.D.

Location: 5 Cuba Hill Rd., Greenlawn profiles.mountsinai.org/zimu-zheng

Certifications & Awards: American Board certification in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 1999.

About: Dr. Zheng has been in practice for more than 20 years, graduating from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. She specializes in treating chronic diabetes.

–Compiled by Gabrielle Yanovitz