Long Island Hires and Promotions November 2024

Phil Boyle

The former New York State senator who serves as president and CEO of Suffolk Regional OTB and Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel has been named to the board of directors of the Long Island Association (LIA), the regions’s largest business organization.

Naadia Burrows

Also named to the LIA board of directors is Burrows, the chief diversity officer of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. a Long Island-headquartered global FinTech company with over 14,000 associates that helps clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow.

Amy Ellis

Additionally named to the LIA board of directors is Ellis, the Stakeholder Relations Manager – NY for Ørsted, the offshore wind energy company with approximately 3 gigawatts in development and operates both America’s first offshore wind farm off Block Island and the country’s first utility-scale offshore wind farm, South Fork Wind, and is currently constructing New York’s largest offshore wind project, Sunrise Wind.

Dr. Konstantinos Spaniolas

Spaniols, chief of the Division of Bariatric, Foregut and Advanced GI Surgery at Stony Brook Medicine and director of the Stony Brook Bariatric and Metabolic Weight Loss Center, will serve as the next President of Stony Brook Community Medical and the Meeting House Lane Medical Practice in Hampton Bays.

Dr. Dara Brener

Brener will be elevated to Medical Director of Stony Brook Community Medical.





Dr. Lara DeSanti-Siska

DeSanti-Siska will serve as the Medical Director of Meeting House Lane.

Christoper Mansfield

Hauppauge-based King Kullen Grocery Co., Inc. hired Mansfield as general counsel. Mansfield has more than 25 years of experience in private practice, most recently as a partner in the law firm of Cullen and Dykman LLP.

Robert Accetta

The senior pharmacist at IPRO, a Lake Success-based national, not-for-profit healthcare organization, has been appointed to serve on the Partnership for Quality Measurement’s (PQM) Pre-Rulemaking Measure Review (PRMR) committee, specifically the Post-Acute Care & Long-Term Care Advisory Group, for a three-year term.

