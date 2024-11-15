Massapequa’s Debra Ragusa named Woman of Distinction

Standing left to right, Durso, Ragusa and Saladino with the Town of Oyster Bay pre-school students (Photo provided by the Office of Michael Durso)

Debra Ragusa of Massapequa was named a 2024 New York State Assembly Woman of Distinction for her contributions to the community.

Assemblyman Michael Durso and Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino presented the honor to Ragusa during a surprise visit to her classroom at the Town of Oyster Bay Pre-School in Massapequa.

The New York State Assembly Woman of Distinction program recognizes extraordinary women for their professional and personal accomplishments, achievements, and contributions to their communities. Honorees include leaders, entrepreneurs, mothers, wives and role models from various backgrounds and fields.

Ragusa was selected for her decades-long service as an early childhood educator in the Massapequa community.

She has played an important role in the Town of Oyster Bay Pre-School since its inception in 2008.

Ragusa has a nurturing philosophy combined with an academically driven curriculum, which has had an incredible impact on the early childhood education.

The office of Michael Durso said Ragusa volunteers with the Cub Scouts, Massapequa Soccer Club, Massapequa Mustangs and the PTA.

Ragusa and her husband, Michael, are both graduates of Massapequa High School, and the two raised their children, TJ and Monica, in Massapequa.

Ragusa’s mother was a 2001 Woman of Distinction as well.

Information provided by the Office of Michael Durso