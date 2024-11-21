Conquer holiday chaos: tips for an organized home

As the holidays approach, the rush to prepare your home for hosting and festivities can feel overwhelming. Tina Patel, founder of Spaced by T, a professional organizing business based in Albertson, understands this all too well. “It’s common to feel panicked when you realize guests are coming and your home isn’t ready,” she says. But with a clear plan of attack, you can create a welcoming space without the chaos.

Here are five practical tips from Patel to help you stay ahead of the holiday rush.

1. Clear out the clutter

The first step is tackling what doesn’t belong. Patel recommends scanning each room and quickly removing anything out of place. This quick decluttering creates an immediate sense of order and makes other tasks feel less daunting.

“Look around and pick up the obvious,” she says. “If there are school bags, hockey sticks or magazines in the living room, get everyone in the family to grab their things and put them where they belong.”

2. Handle paperwork promptly

Mail and paperwork can pile up, especially during the busy holiday season. Patel advises keeping all mail in one spot and sorting it at least twice weekly.

“Prioritize anything time-sensitive, like bills or RSVPs, and set them aside to avoid missing deadlines,” she says.

3. Put groceries away immediately

It’s easy to drop bags on the counter and move on, but this can lead to clutter and forgotten items. Patel stresses the importance of building a habit of putting groceries away right after shopping.

“It takes just 10 to 15 minutes, but it makes a big difference,” she says. “Organizing as you go will save you time and frustration later.”

4. Prioritize the right rooms

When preparing for company, focus on the spaces your guests will see and use the most.

“Think about where you’ll be entertaining,” Patel says. “If it’s the kitchen and living room, put your energy there. No one’s going to notice your garage or laundry room.”

5. Start small if you’re overwhelmed

If the idea of organizing your whole house feels impossible, start with manageable tasks. Patel suggests picking one small area, like a junk drawer, and finding 10 items you can discard.

“You can’t organize clutter,” she explains. “If you want to create order, you have to trim down what you have.”

Why hire an organizer?

Patel emphasizes the transformative benefits for those hesitant about working with a professional organizer.

“Getting organized can improve your mental well-being and make your life easier,” she says. Her approach is all about working collaboratively with clients to find solutions that stick.

“Some people love being involved; others prefer to leave it to me,” Patel explains. “Either way, I ensure they feel cared for and confident in their space when I’m done.”

A mindset shift for the holidays

Beyond physical organization, Patel advocates for mindfulness during the holiday season.

“Consumerism can be overwhelming this time of year,” she says. “There are so many sustainable ways to celebrate without spending hundreds on decorations or crafts. Focus on what truly brings joy to your home and family.”

She also notes the psychological barriers that often hold people back from decluttering.

“Many of us get attached to our things, even if they no longer serve us,” she says. “It’s important to let go of what’s not adding value and create a space that works for you now.”

Year-round solutions

While the holidays can spur a surge of calls to her business, Patel emphasizes that organizing is not just seasonal.

“True organization takes time and happens in phases,” she says. “Start small, and build from there. The goal is to create systems that work long-term.”

For those ready to leap, Patel likens hiring a professional organizer to investing in a personal trainer for your home.

“It’s a luxury service, but it’s also an investment in a better lifestyle,” she says.

By focusing on manageable tasks and prioritizing the spaces that matter most, you can create a home that’s ready for the holidays—and beyond.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit www.spacedbyt.com or contact Tina Patel at 215-280-5722.