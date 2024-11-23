Going Places: Holiday Festivities Kick Off Throughout New York City

Santa’s arrival to end the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the official kick-off to holiday festivities in New York City © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

by Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

New York City’s holiday season festivities kick off with the arrival of the 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, heralding in a cornucopia of festive performances, winter exhibits, holiday light displays across New York City’s five boroughs, captivating and enchanting.

Here are some of the many ways to celebrate the holiday season in New York City:

Radio City Rockettes performing Christmas Spectacular Wooden Soldiers © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, Nov. 8–Jan. 5: Experience the beloved holiday tradition as it returns to the iconic stage of Radio City Music Hall. For almost a century, this festive show has enchanted audiences of all ages with its stunning costumes, joyful music, precise choreography and innovative performances. Multiple shows daily.

Radio City Music Hall, an iconic venue for the holidays in New York © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, Nov. 29–Jan. 4, Lincoln Center , Manhattan: Immerse yourself in the magic of New York City Ballet’s George Balachine’s The Nutcracker, a holiday classic. Follow young Marie as she faces the Mouse King and dances through a flurry of ballerinas to the enchanting Land of Sweets, all set to Tschaikovsky’s iconic score. With stunning special effects, including a towering Christmas tree, dazzling sets and vibrant costumes, this production is a sensory delight for audiences of all ages. (https://www.nycballet.com/season-and-tickets/george-balanchines-the-nutcracker/george-balanchines-the-nutcracker/)

A Christmas Carol at Merchant’s House Museum, Nov. 26–Dec. 29, Noho, Manhattan: Summoners Ensemble Theatre presents A Christmas Carol at the Merchant’s House Museum, performed by John Kevin Jones as Charles Dickens. The 70-minute show takes place in an authentic 19th-century parlor adorned with period holiday decorations. Select performances from December 6–26 will offer a special reception featuring a reading of “A Visit from St. Nicholas” and holiday refreshments.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at New York City Center, Dec. 4–Jan. 5, Manhattan: The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to New York City Center for its 66th annual winter season, offering a captivating mix of new works and beloved classics. This program features world premieres like Matthew Rushing’s Sacred Songs and Lar Lubovitch’s Many Angels, alongside the 25th-anniversary revival of Ronald K. Brown’s Grace and a new production of Elisa Monte’s Treading. (https://www.nycitycenter.org/pdps/2024-2025/alvin-ailey-american-dance-theater/)

Holidays with the New York Philharmonic Dec. 11–22, Lincoln Center, Manhattan: The New York Philharmonic, led by baroque expert Fabio Biondi, joins the Handel and Haydn Society Chorus and soloists for a performance of Handel’s Messiah, highlighting its iconic vocal and orchestral melodies, with debut performances soprano Maya Kherani, countertenor Maarten Engeltjes and bass-baritone Klaus Mertens. The annual Holiday Brass tradition is also back with joyful music perfect for the whole family, promising to brighten the holiday season. Additionally, the Philharmonic will spread holiday cheer with live performances of the heartwarming classic Elf, featuring John Debney’s score as the movie plays on the big screen.

Lincoln Center features special performances of the Metropolitan Opera and the New York Philharmonic during the holidays © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

The Magic Flute, Dec. 12–Jan. 4, Metropolitan Opera, Upper West Side, Manhattan: Experience the magic of Mozart’s Magic Flute at The Met Opera in a captivating, family-friendly production by Tony Award–winning director Julie Taymor. With stunning puppetry, vibrant visuals and timeless melodies, this abridged, English-language adaptation transforms the beloved fairy tale into an unforgettable New York tradition for all ages.

The Hard Nut, Dec.12–22, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn: This holiday season, the Mark Morris Dance Group brings their whimsical and humorous twist on Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker to the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) with The Hard Nut. Featuring vibrant 1970’s inspired costumes, this beloved production offers a quirky take on the classic ballet.

HOLIDAY SIGHTS & LIGHTS:

The Christmas Tree and Neapolitan Baroque Creche at the Metropolitan Museum of Art © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Christmas Tree and Neapolitan Baroque Crèche, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Manhattan: An NYC tradition, The Metropolitan Museum of Art is a treasure trove of adventure and discovery that takes you on journeys in time and place. But during the holidays, a special attraction is the Christmas Tree and Neapolitan Baroque Crèche display. This originates from an assemblage of 18th-century Neapolitan figures generously contributed by American artist and collector Loretta Hines Howard in 1964.

A Christmas Carol: The Manuscript, Pierpont Morgan’s Library, Manhattan: Every holiday season, the Pierpont Morgan Library displays Charles Dickens’ original manuscript of A Christmas Carol. Bound in red goatskin leather, the manuscript was gifted to Dickens’ solicitor, Thomas Mitton, and later came into the possession of Pierpont Morgan in the 1890s. This season, the manuscript will be turned to page seven.

The Origami Holiday Tree: American Museum of Natural History, Manhattan: Showcasing more than 1,000 hand-crafted models, the delightfully decorated Origami Holiday Tree is a must-visit this holiday season at the American Museum of Natural History.

New York-Historical Society displays its traditional Holiday Express: Toys and Trains from the Jerni Collection © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Holiday Express: Toys and Trains from the Jerni Collection, New-York Historical Society, Manhattan: This annual wintertime favorite at the Jerni Collection is a display of handcrafted and hand-painted toy trains spanning 1850 to 1940. Alongside these, an assortment of toy train stations illustrates the design evolution from the early 20th century to the era of World War II.

Holiday Train Show, Nov. 16–Jan. 20, New York Botanical Garden, The Bronx: Model trains and trolleys wind through a festive outdoor lawn display and inside the Haupt Conservatory, showcasing replicas of New York City’s iconic architecture. By day or night, the show captures the magic of the season, with special evening events, Holiday Train Nights, offering illuminated scenes and holiday treats on select dates (https://www.nybg.org/event/holiday-train-show-2024/)

Season’s Greetings from PaleyLand at The Paley Center, Nov. 20–Jan. 5, Paley Museum, Manhattan, just steps from Rockefeller Center. Visitors are invited to revel in PaleyLand, a five-floor immersive holiday experience featuring photos with Santa, free hot chocolate, holiday train displays, crafts, holiday screenings and more.

Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights, Nov. 22-Jan.5, The Bronx: With more than 390 lanterns representing nearly 100 animal and plant species, the Bronx Zoo’s family-centric holiday lights festival will connect visitors with real wildlife and festivities. During the evenings, the park comes to life with holiday cheer as immersive light displays, custom-designed animal lanterns and animated light shows sparkle across the zoo. The celebration is complete with seasonal treats, classic holiday music, the Holiday Train, new interactive experiences and other entertainment. Date specific and any-night tickets. (https://bronxzoo.com/holiday-lights/tickets)

Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Nov. 22–Jan. 5, Prospect Heights, Brooklyn: Lightscape returns to Brooklyn Botanic Garden, offering an enchanting after-dark experience like never before. This year, visitors will be immersed in a mesmerizing nighttime journey through light-drenched landscapes, with brand-new installations by renowned international light artists and design collectives from 10 countries on three continents. Visitors are invited to wander along the illuminated trail under the moonlight, marveling at the magical interplay of light and nature. Seasonal treats and festive music enhance the atmosphere. 21+ Nights on Dec. 12 &19 after 7 pm; Sensory-Friendly Early Entry on Dec. 18 & Jan. 3 at 4 p.m., for adults and children with disabilities or sensory sensitivity (limited capacity). (bbg.org/lightscape)

Fifth Avenue celebrates its 200th anniversary this holiday season © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Fifth Avenue 200th Anniversary, Holiday Window Displays & Third Annual Open Streets Program, Manhattan: Fifth Avenue marks its 200th anniversary with in-store activations, exclusive merchandise and special events at luxury flagship stores and hotels. Throughout the season, custom tours explore the avenue’s rich history and iconic holiday window displays at stores like Saks Fifth Avenue, Tiffany & Co., Cartier and Bergdorf Goodman.

Macy’s Herald Square is famous for its magical window displays © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

34th Street Holiday Window Displays, Midtown Manhattan: 34th Street is a centerpiece of holiday festivities, with the Empire State Building celebrating the 21st anniversary of Elf and Macy’s Herald Square’s iconic, magical window displays. Penn Station will be festively decorated, and nearby stores have creative holiday windows.

34th Street gets into the holiday spirit © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Holiday Under the Stars at The Shops at Columbus: Mid-Nov.–Jan., Columbus Circle, Manhattan: The Shops at Columbus Circle, celebrating 20 years as one of the city’s culinary, shopping and cultural destinations, is featuring a new, glimmering “Holiday Under the Stars” installation, brimming with 300,000 twinkling lights and illuminated stars. Free to the public, newly choreographed light shows featuring 44 glowing, color-changing stars will dance across the dramatic 74-foot-high Great Room every 30 minutes from 5pm to midnight daily.

Shine Bright at Hudson Yards Presented by Wells Fargo, Hudson Yards, Manhattan: Presented by Wells Fargo, Shine Bright at Hudson Yards adorns the neighborhood with 115 miles of string lights, 725 evergreen trees and 16-foot-tall, illuminated set pieces in the shape of hot air balloons arranged through the Public Square & Gardens. A 32-foot hot air balloon centerpiece is suspended in The Great Room of The Shops & Restaurants. Enjoy holiday shopping, festive dining and free photo opportunities with Santa.

Holiday Lights & Movie Sites Tour with On Location Tours, Nov. 29–Jan. 2, Manhattan: On Location Tours explore famous landmarks and uncover hidden gems featured in popular holiday films like Elf, Home Alone 2, Scrooged and more. Starting near Columbus Circle, the tour includes festive stops at Bloomingdale’s, Rockefeller Center and the renowned ice-skating rink at Bryant Park.

The Original Christmas Lights Tour of Dyker Heights with A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours, December, Dyker Heights, Brooklyn: The Original Christmas Lights Tour of Dyker Heights invites visitors to explore this Brooklyn neighborhood, celebrated for its lavish and elaborate Christmas displays. Guided by locals who share stories behind the homeowners and their decorations, this 3.5-hour tour begins in Manhattan and is set to festive holiday music. It offers a mix of on- and off-bus views, taking in the dazzling lights of Dyker Heights, Bay Ridge and Bensonhurst. Along the way, enjoy vintage Christmas TV specials, and at the end, take home a commemorative fridge magnet as a memento of the experience.

ICE SKATING & OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES:

Holiday Shops at Winter Village at Bryant Park is a very festive place to look for gifts © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Festive shopping at New York City’s Holiday Markets, throughout the holiday season, Manhattan & Brooklyn: Find the perfect gift on anyone’s list at the three big outdoor markets—Union Square Holiday Market (Nov.–Dec.), Holiday Shops at Winter Village at Bryant Park (Oct.–Jan.) and Columbus Circle Holiday Market (Nov.–Dec.). Stay warm at the indoor Grand Central Holiday Fair (Nov. 11–Dec. 24), Brooklyn Flea (Saturdays and Sundays, April–December) and Chelsea Flea (weekends only, year-round). Head to the Upper West Side for the indoor and outdoor Grand Holiday Bazaar (Sundays) or venture to the Brooklyn Borough Hall Holiday Market in Downtown Brooklyn (Nov.–Dec.), featuring 100 vendors selling locally crafted wares.

The Rink at Manhattan West, Midtown Manhattan:Located a block away from Madison Square Garden, offering daily public skating amid skyscrapers in Manhattan West’s expansive public plaza, conveniently located steps away from Moynihan Train Hall.

Glide at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn: Skate beneath the historic Brooklyn Bridge while taking in the stunning Manhattan skyline views at Glide, the newest ice rink in New York City. Savor café and beverage options.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park features the city’s largest free-admission ice-skating rink © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

The Rink at Bryant Park, Midtown Manhattan: Returning for its 23rd season, Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park invites visitors to enjoy the City’s largest free-admission ice-skating rink, a vibrant holiday market with nearly 200 vendors and the cozy rinkside bar and food hall at The Lodge. Open through early March.

Wollman Rink, Oct.–March, Central Park, Manhattan: Enjoy skating in Central Park with the picturesque Manhattan skyline in the background.

There is no place more magical to skate than the iconic rink at Rockefeller Center beneath the most famous Christmas tree in the world © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

The Rink at Rockefeller Center, Oct. 12 through March, Midtown Manhattan: The world-famous ice-skating rink is back for the holidays, offering the classic NYC experience of skating under the iconic Christmas tree. Santa will also join skaters on the ice in December.

Classic Harbor Line Holiday-Themed Cruises, Manhattan: Visitors aboard elegant 1920s-style yachts enjoy breathtaking views of the NYC skyline while indulging in complimentary hot cocoa, sweet treats and live entertainment. Options include holiday brunches, festive cruises with carols and a New Year’s Eve celebration with fireworks and captivating views of the NYC skyline and the Statue of Liberty.

City Cruises Holiday-Themed Cruises, Nov. 28–Jan. 1, Manhattan Experience the charm of NYC from the water on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s with festive dining cruises with live entertainment. NYE cruises include fireworks display and an open bar.

Waiting for the ball to drop in Times Square on New Year’s Eve is a once-in-a-lifetime must-do. I did © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball Drop, Dec. 31–Jan. 1, Manhattan: Watching the ball’s descent in person on New Year’s Eve is a spectacular, once-in-a-lifetime way to ring in the New Year. To be a part of the celebration, submit your wishes in person or digitally to be printed on the confetti that will be released during this year’s celebration.

New York Road Runners Clubs New Years Eve party at the bandshell in Central Park, features a Midnight Run with a fireworks display © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

NYRR Midnight Run in Central Park, Dec. 31–Jan. 1, Central Park, Manhattan Visitors Get a head start into 2025 at the NYRR Midnight Run. As 2024 comes to an end, the countdown to the new year begins at 11:59 pm, and at the stroke of midnight, a fireworks display lights up the night sky and kicks off the start of the four-mile race.

Coney Island Polar Plunge, Jan. 1, Coney Island, Brooklyn. Every January 1, the Polar Bear Club and fearless participants take the plunge into the icy waters of Coney Island. Come watch as hundreds of adventurous people dive into the freezing Atlantic Ocean. The event is free to join, but participants are encouraged to make donations to support local community organizations in lieu of an entry fee.

HOTEL OFFERINGS

NYC Hotel Week: give the gift of a hotel stay © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

NYC Hotel Week: Give the Gift of an NYC Hotel Stay this Winter, Citywide: Give the gift of New York City with a 25% discount on hotel stays at over 100 hotels. Reservations open Nov. 19; valid for stays over Jan. 2–Feb. 9, 2025.

Winter Suite Savings Offer from Loews Regency New York, Nov. 15–Jan. 2, Upper East Side, ManhattanCelebrate the holiday season with festive decor, complimentary champagne and hot cocoa every Friday and Saturday in December, and holiday-inspired cocktails (including low- and no-ABV beverage offerings) from the Free Spirited by Loews Hotels program. Special seasonal menus for Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s at The Regency Bar & Grill; be pampered with beauty services at Julien Farel Restore Salon & Spa. The Winter Suite Savings package offers exclusive discounts on suites.

Holiday Cheer and the Suitest Season of All offering at The Plaza Hotel, Nov. 16–Jan. 6, Midtown Manhattan: Celebrate the holiday season at The Plaza with Holiday Afternoon Tea, the Home Alone 2 experience, Eloise at Christmastime, Holiday Tappy Hour dancing performances, and beyond. This winter, the hotel also presents the “Suitest Season of All” offer, providing the ultimate holiday getaway in New York City. Your luxurious suite is adorned with a festive floral arrangement and a 7-foot tall, beautifully decorated Balsam Hill tree. A chef-inspired holiday-themed welcome amenity adds to the seasonal charm of this exclusive experience.

New Year’s Eve Exclusive Offer at M Social Hotel Times Square, Dec. 31, Midtown Manhattan: Celebrate the New Year and be a part of the Times Square Ball Drop with an exclusive package from M Social Hotel Times Square: save 10% on a room showcasing a full or partial view of the iconic ball drop and join in on the thrilling countdown firsthand.

The Ultimate New Year’s Eve Experience atop Times Square at The Knickerbocker, Dec. 31, Midtown Manhattan: Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style at The Knickerbocker Hotel, located 150 feet below the Times Square Ball—the closest live view available. This extravagant rooftop event offers luxurious packages, including a gourmet buffet at Charlie Palmer, premium open bar, live entertainment and a Dom Pérignon champagne toast.

Ring in 2024 at the New York Marriott Marquis, Dec. 31, Midtown Manhattan: Celebrate the New Year in style amid the vibrant atmosphere of Times Square: guests will experience spacious accommodations and prime views of the ball drop.

For all there is to do and see in New York City, visit nyctourism.com.

