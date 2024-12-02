Oyster Bay-East Norwich schools’ alleged backdoor hire

Superintendent Ianni, left, and Laurie Kowalsky, right, at the Nov. 12 Oyster Bay-East Norwich board meeting (Photo by Hannah Devlin)

An Oyster Bay-East Norwich parent spoke at the Board of Education meeting Tuesday about board’s alleged “backdoor” hiring practices.

Heather Nadolny, a parent in the district, said she has looked over agendas and minutes from August and cannot find a public appointment for Elena Cacavas, who was hired to investigate a Section 504 hearing request Nadolny filed.

Superintendent Francesco Ianni did not wish to comment at the meeting.

“On Aug. 1, I filed a Section 504 hearing request, which was dismissed by Lynette Abruzzo on Aug. 9,” Nadolny said.

A 504 education plan provides accommodations to support students with disabilities.

Nadolny said her dismissed request was reinstated months after her initial filing.

“On Nov. 12, my previously dismissed hearing that was filed on Aug. 1 and dismissed on Aug. 9 was reinstated by the district and its council, acting on my behalf, without my consent, against my will,” she said.

Nadolny said the reinstation renders her original Aug. 1 complaint “invalid.”

“You cannot reinstate or refile hearings you dismissed to avoid accountability,” she said.

“This now reinstated hearing is null and void due to the original hearing request being dismissed, the lapse in time, along with the numerous 504 meetings held in between,” Nadolny said.

She said on Nov. 26, Ianni dismissed her third Section 514 hearing request.

Nadolny said it not within the superintendent’s power to dismiss the request.

“I would like to formerly note that Dr. Ianni as superintendent, nor Lynnette Abruzzo, director of special services, has the authority or legal standing to dismiss 504 hearing requests,”

“The decision to dismiss hearing requests are only up to appointed impartial hearing officers, not administrative staff.”

Nadolny said she received an email and phone call from Elena Cacavas in November regarding two confidential emails between Nadolny, Ianni and Board President Laurie Kowalsky.

Cacaves told Nadolny she was hired in August by the school board, according to Nadonly.

“Ms. Cacavas stated she was hired in August to do an investigation, but she’s been busy until now,” she said.

Nadolny said she reviewed past board agendas and minutes and cannot find a mention of Cacavas in the public record.

She said nearby school boards, like Huntington, Hempstead and Amityville, have hired Cacavas, which is indicated in their approved minutes.

“I am requesting to know when Ms. Cacavas was approved by the Board of Education,” she said.

“While reviewing minutes and agendas from August until present date, I do not see her being voted on,” she said.

Ianni said he would not publicly comment on the matter.

“We are actively involved in litigation regarding all the 504 requests that you have mentioned, so we’re not publicly [commenting],” Ianni said.

“Ms. Nadolny, as I expressed to you in the past, we are not discussing publicly information that should not be discussed in public,” Ianni said.

Nadonlny said district hires are public knowledge.

“It’s public knowledge,” Nadolny said. “Everyone needs to know if someone’s hired to do an investigation.”

“Was she approved by the board? She wasn’t,” Nadolny said. “So she was hired via backdoor.”

“I have checked all the minutes and agendas,” she said. “If I’m wrong, I would like you to correct me.”

Ianni said Nadolny was “making assumptions,” and would not comment on the matter.