Going Places: Cheeriest Winter Holiday Season Driveable Destinations

Christmas in Philadelphia, one of the places exuding the wonderland vibe of the winter holiday season © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Some places really exude the storybook, magical, wonderland vibe of the winter holiday season, filling everyone with good cheer and lifelong memories. Here are some of our favorites within driving distance:

Holiday Escape to Newport

Historically considered a summer playground, Newport, Rhode Island transforms into a magical winter wonderland each holiday season. For 54 years, the city has celebrated Christmas in Newport with festive light displays, charming holiday markets, seasonal feasts and visits from Santa Claus.

Holidays at the Newport Mansions:

Sparkling Lights at The Breakers (photo by Dave Hansen)

The Breakers: “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers” dazzles with a half-mile stroll through an outdoor path of glittering lights and colorful displays as holiday music fills the evening air. The 13-acre landscape of this Gilded Age landmark is decorated with illuminated features, including a new 60-foot lighted tunnel and a display that suggests water fountains. The back terrace features warming stations and adult beverages including hot chocolate with liqueur, apple cider with bourbon, wine and beer while families enjoy holidays sweets and treats, and get a s’mores kit to cook over the fire pit. Admission to Sparkling Lights at The Breakers requires a special ticket with a specific date and entry time, and it includes interior access to The Breakers during the same visit. Tour times are 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The gates close at 6:30 p.m. and the house and grounds close at 8 p.m. Visitors are welcome to stay on the property for as long as they wish until closing. (www.newportmansions.org/events/sparkling-lights-at-the-breakers-2024)

The Newport Contemporary Ballet Presents: Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff: The timeless story of The Nutcracker unfolds in the beautiful, majestic halls of Rosecliff Mansion.

Christmas at Blithewold: This year’s theme, “The Early Years: The Bristol Community and Blithewold, 1896–1914,” highlights the Blithewold family’s connections with local residents decorating key rooms to showcase the Bristol residents who impacted the family.

Marble House and The Elms: Wander through rooms adorned with magnificent Christmas trees, fragrant wreaths, and fresh floral arrangements, each thoughtfully curated to complement the elegance and uniqueness of each of these grand homes. Chateau-sur-Mer: Its first floor will be fully decorated in the spirit of the holidays – the first time in 25 years! Open for the first two weeks of the holiday season.

Visit www.newportmansions.org/events/holidays-at-the-newport-mansions-2024.

Bowen Wharf, Newport, Rhode Island © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Holiday Markets: Christmas by the Sea at the Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina offers a curated collection of handcrafted gifts by local artisans; Wayfinder Newport’s Holiday Sips & Splurge market offers a lively atmosphere and seasonal crafts. For a true taste of European holiday charm, head to the European Christmas Marketplace in nearby Bristol to shop for local goods, sip mulled wine, and enjoy live performances under twinkling lights.

Wrap yourself in history at The Hotel Viking, a member of Historic Hotels of America, nestled in the Historic Hill district on famed Bellevue Avenue, which opened in 1926 to accommodate the haute monde (https://www.historichotels.org/us/hotels-resorts/the-hotel-viking/). Another great choices is the Vanderbilt Newport, once the mansion home of Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt (https://aubergeresorts.com/vanderbilt/stay/)

Festive Holiday Feasts: Michelin-rated Meals: Indulge in an Epicurean Christmas at Cara at The Chandler with a six or seven course Blind Tasting menu on Christmas Eve or a Four-course Prix Fixe menu on Christmas Day. Over at Castle Hill, enjoy the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day traditional three-course dinner menu with a holiday twist while cozying up to the fireplace and swaying to live music. Both the Chanler and Castle Hill Inn were recently designated with Two Key recognitions. Cozy Taverns: Visitors throughout the season can warm up with The Black Pearl’s famous clam chowder, a festive round of oysters and martinis at Clarke Cooke House or enjoy a hearty seasonal meal at White Horse Tavern, America’s oldest tavern.

‘Only in DC’ Experiences in the Nation’s Capital

From European-style markets, hotels and restaurants in the holiday spirit, to the presidential inauguration and highly anticipated return of the giant pandas, Washington, DC shines brightly this winter. Combined with enthralling new exhibits, a new museum and engaging arts and culture, DC offers one-of-a-kind experiences for every traveler.

Preparations are underway for the 60th presidential inauguration taking place on January 20, 2025. Hotels, restaurants and attractions in neighborhoods across the city are offering thematic packages, menus, exhibits and tours © Karen Rubin/goingplcesfarandnear.com

Preparations are underway for the 60th presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. Hotels, restaurants and attractions in neighborhoods across the city are offering thematic packages, menus, exhibits and tours. Destination DC serves as a free resource for visitors at washington.org/inauguration, offering ideas for presidential experiences, free ways to pay tribute to American history and hotel deals.

On Jan. 24, 2025, Bao Li and Qing Bao will publicly debut at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, making DC the only place to see giant pandas for free. Themed offerings are planned throughout the city. Given the immense public interest and excitement, the Zoo is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors daily. Timed entry passes are released here four weeks out. The Zoo is also famous for hosting its gorgeous ZooLights during the holidays.

On Dec. 13, the National Museum of African American History and Culture debuts a new temporary exhibition: In Slavery’s Wake: Making Black Freedom in the World. Through powerful forms of artistic expression, such as quilting, embroidery and weaving, the landmark exhibition reveals healing traditions rooted in the resilience of the enslaved.

On Feb. 19, the Go-Go Museum & Café will open in the heart of Anacostia. The first institution dedicated to the celebration and preservation of the syncopated, drum-driven funk that is DC’s native musical form will feature interactive exhibitions and holograms of Go-Go icons.

Dazzling Displays:

National Christmas Tree and Pathway of Peace, Dec. 5-Jan. 1, 2025: The National Christmas Tree, free to enter, is surrounded by trees decorated with handmade ornaments from 58 U.S. states and territories. Dec. 5 lighting airs on CBS Dec. 20.

National Menorah Lighting, Dec. 25-Jan. 2, 2025: Hannukah begins with the lighting ceremony of the world’s largest menorah on the White House Ellipse, which greets all with latkes, doughnuts, menorah kits and dreidels.

ZooLights, Nov. 22-Jan. 4, 2025: Environmentally friendly LED lights and dozens of glowing animal lanterns transform Smithsonian’s National Zoo into a winter wonderland.

Frosted at Franklin Park 2024: Illumination, Nov. 22-Dec. 21: Wander through a breathtaking, free display of thousands of tiny festive bright lights, bringing a shimmery cool front to Franklin Park.

Tingle Bells at ARTECHOUSE, Nov. 22-Jan. 5, 2025: This limited-run experience offers a holiday retreat for mind, body and soul.

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, Dec. 3-Jan. 1, 2025: A 54-year tradition on the West Lawn, this year’s tree comes from Alaska’s national forests.

Season’s Greenings at the U.S. Botanic Garden, Nov. 28-Jan. 5, 2025: Model trains in the gated outdoor gardens, festive lights throughout the Garden and poinsettias, holiday decor and DC landmarks made from plants inside the Conservatory.

CityCenterDC’s Holiday Tree, Nov. 30-Early Jan. 2025: The luxury shopping destination celebrates 11 years of displaying a jaw-dropping 75-foot tree and décor. Grammy-nominated singer Jordin Sparks will grace the stage alongside the American Pops Orchestra for the annual tree lighting. On Dec. 14-15, The Nutcracker by CityCenterDC will showcase magnificent, larger-than-life ice sculptures.

National Mistletoe Activation, Early Dec.-Early Jan. 2025: A new winter attraction comes to Anthem Row (formerly Techworld Plaza): a sparkling art installation in front of the Carnegie Library.

Seasonal Events:

A Christmas Carol, Nov. 21-Dec. 31: Acclaimed actor Craig Wallace reprises the role of Ebenezer Scrooge for Ford’s Theatre’s annual production of the Charles Dickens classic, a lasting holiday tradition.

The Washington Ballet presents The Nutcracker, Nov. 30-Dec. 29: This DC-themed production at the Warner Theatre features dancing cherry blossoms, local landmarks and figures like Betsy Ross, Harriet Tubman and George Washington.

Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show, Dec. 13-22: Celebrating 30 years, the world’s first holiday show highlighting the African American tradition of stepping returns to Arena Stage.

A Candelight Christmas, Dec. 15-22: Join the Washington Chorus in celebrating the 15th anniversary of its annual concert, ringing in the holiday season with joy, spirit and unity at the Kennedy Center.

New this year, an ice-skating rink is built inside the majestic National Building Museum, dubbed the Holiday Skate Spectacular.

Merry markets: DowntownDC Holiday Market in Penn Quarter (Nov. 22-Dec. 23), celebrating its 20th year, offers 110 vendors, 90 percent of which are women, LGBTQ+ or BIPOC owned; DC Holiday Market at Dupont Circle (Nov. 22-Dec. 15) offers 30 artisans, live music and sweet treats.

Ice skating on the National Mall with a view of the National Archives © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Festive hotels: The historic Willard Intercontinental famously transforms into a magical holiday wonderland complete with nightly caroling (and was this year’s winner of Historic Hotels of America’s best city center historic hotel). The chic Riggs Hotel collaborates with celebrated fashion designers for its bejeweled tree; Christopher John Rogers and Farrow & Ball have the honours this year. The Waldorf Astoria and Conrad Washington, DC boast Instagram-worthy seasonal decorations. Rosewood Washington, DC’s The Lodge at CUT Above offers an immersive winter atmosphere, while a winter chalet pops up at Kimpton Monaco’s Dirty Habit, complete with an on-site snow cannon. The Fairmont Washington, DC Georgetown offers Nutcracker afternoon tea and the Capital Hilton offers a Nutcracker themed suite and lobby scavenger hunt.

he lobby at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel, from which the term “lobbyist” was born © Karen Rubin/goingplcesfarandnear.com

C’s first Arlo Hotel opened near Judiciary Square on Nov. 18, with its trademark style and year-round rooftop. The highly anticipated Salamander DC just completed its phased enhancements, unveiling its luxury two-story spa this month. The Canal House of Georgetown, part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, is expected to debut in the heart of the charming neighborhood in early 2025. These openings add to a long list of recent renovations and rebrands across the city.

Heavy hitters in the restaurant industry continue to inflame the city’s sizzling culinary scene. Kwame Onwuachi’s Dōgon opened with national buzz in the Salamander; Michelin-starred chef Pepe Moncayo’s Spanish farmhouse Arrels opened Nov. 18 in the Arlo; Stephen Starr and Nancy Silverton partnered to open the long-awaited Osteria Mozza in Georgetown on Nov. 10; while Devin Kennedy and Will Patton’s Press Club adds to DC’s high end cocktail scene.

Destination DC, the official destination marketing organization of the nation’s capital, provides ways to plan unforgettable and budget-friendly trips at washington.org/winter.

Philadelphia Offers Potpourri of Holiday Festivities

With scores of dazzling light displays, holiday markets, festive shows and seasonal attractions, the holidays are an especially magical time in Philadelphia.

The Macy’s Christmas Light Show is one of the many holiday happenings in Philadelphia © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Macy’s Christmas Light Show and Dickens Christmas Village (Macy’s, 1300 Market Street, thru Dec. 31): The Grand Court in the National Historic Landmark Wanamaker Building has hosted the iconic Christmas Light Show since 1956. Daily displays feature thousands of twinkling lights in the shapes of snowflakes, candy canes and dancing snowmen accompanied by seasonal sounds from the famed Wanamaker Organ.

Winter at Dilworth Park (1 S. 15th Street, next to City Hall; dates vary by attraction) Free events and cool attractions include: The Wintergarden open-air wonderland; Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market; Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink; Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin offering seasonal dishes, cocktails, beer; outdoor terrace with cozy fire pits.

Holiday happenings in Philadelphia © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

LumiNature at the Philadelphia Zoo (Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, select dates thru Dec. 31): This immersive display transforms the Philadelphia Zoo into a nighttime multimedia spectacle with 1 million holiday lights in 16 distinct zones, seasonal snacks, live performances, hot chocolate and adult beverages (Timed tickets are required.)

Holiday Garden Railway and Nighttime Express at Morris Arboretum & Gardens (Morris Arboretum & Gardens, 100 E. Northwestern Avenue, select dates thru Dec. 30): One of the country’s largest outdoor model train displays, mini locomotives wind their way through a 1/3 mile of loops, tunnels, bridges and Philly landmark replicas, all built with natural materials and beneath a canopy of sparkly lights. Included with admission to Morris Arboretum. See it at night – illuminated trees and all – by purchasing tickets to the Nighttime Express.

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest (Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard): Glide around an enormous ice skating rink. (Entry is free, tickets required to ice skate, and cabins and fire pits must be reserved in advance.)

New Year’s Eve in Philadelphia (Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard), with two fireworks displays over the Delaware River at 6 p.m. and midnight.

Mummers Parade (Monday, January 1, 2024): One of Philly’s most famous traditions, when more than 10,000 costumed marchers — many of whom practice all year for this one-day celebration — strut their stuff on the streets of Philadelphia.

Stay the night with the Visit Philly Overnight Package, scoring perks like free hotel parking (valued up to $100) and tickets to must-see attractions including The Franklin Institute or the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Looking to make a weekend out of it? With the Visit Philly 3-Day Stay package, stay two nights and get a third for free.

See all the holiday attractions: https://www.visitphilly.com/holidays-in-philadelphia/

Christmas in Wilmington & the Brandywine Valley

Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley, Delaware really know how to celebrate the holidays:

Yuletide at Winterthur (5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur, DE 19735,Nov. 23, 2024-Jan. 5, 2025) Yuletide charm meets contemporary creativity in the historic 175-room mansion, and woodland whimsy awaits outdoors. There is so much to see and do throughout the season– delight in beautifully decorated trees and marvel at a large-scale gingerbread “house” and a magical 18-room dollhouse. Enjoy enchanting decorations and outdoor lighting inspired by the woodlands of Winterthur. Signature traditions include the show-stopping Dried-Flower Tree. Special events throughout the holiday season include Brunch with Santa, live jazz performances, caroling, and workshops. (Purchase tickets online, Winterthur.org or call 800-448-3883.

Holidays at Hagley (298 Buck Road, Wilmington, DE 19807, thru Jan. 1, 2025) Tour Eleutherian Mills and encounter the holiday decorations and traditions of multiple generations of the du Pont family. This year’s theme, “White Christmas,” reminisces upon the outdoor and indoor activities the du Pont family relished as the glittering snow fell along the Brandywine (hagley.org)

Noel at Nemours Estate (1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803, Nov. 19-Dec. 29, 2024): Alfred I. duPont built “America’s Versailles” for his wife on a 3,000-acre plot in Wilmington in the early 20th century and they started opening their home at Christmas from the year they moved in. Today, the estate celebrates the holiday season with a blend of original decorations – including 19th-century German crèche – and modern design, with 17 Christmas trees, 19 wreaths, and garland throughout.

Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens is one of the highlights of the Wilmington/Brandywine holiday season © Karen Rubin/goingplcesfarandnear.com

Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens (Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Dec. 1, 2024-Jan. 15, 2025): with hundreds of thousands of sparkling lights spreading holiday cheer every night. Marvel at playful trees draped in gorgeous baubles and shimmering tinsels, or make precious memories as you stroll the conservatory’s dazzling displays of holiday color.

Brandywine Museum of Art (1 Hoffman’s Mill Rd., US Rt. 1, Chadds Ford, PA 19317 is famous for its outstanding collection of American art housed in a 19th-century mill with a dramatic steel and glass addition overlooking the banks of the Brandywine River. Renowned for its holdings of the Wyeth family of artists, the museum features galleries dedicated to the work of N.C., Andrew and Jamie Wyeth.

During the holidays, though, the Brandywine Museum is most famous for The Brandywine Railroad, a holiday favorite since 1972, features O-gauge model trains running on 2,000 feet of track and contains more than 1,000 pieces, including locomotives, passenger and freight trains, and trolleys that pass through a small village, a farm, factories, a drive-in movie theater and even a carnival. Dazzling array of toy and scale model trains chugging through the varied scenery include Lionel, Williams, Atlas, Mike’s Train House and K-line, plus interactive components. The Brandywine Railroad offers special sensory-friendly access hours for those with autism or sensory processing disorders.

Holiday Lights Express (Wilmington & Western Railroad, Greenbank Railroad Station, 2201 Newport-Gap Pike, Wilmington, DE 19808, dates through Dec. 30). All aboard the festively decorated, 100-year-old heated coaches, each covered in thousands of holiday lights. Many of the trackside neighbors also decorate their homes and yards during this 1-hour evening trip through the Red Clay Valley. This event is powered by one of a historic first-generation diesel locomotives. (302-998-1930)

See: https://www.visitwilmingtonde.com/things-to-do/holiday-magic-in-greater-wilmington-delaware/

Unwrap Holiday Traditions at Historic Hotels of America

A holiday stay at any one of the 300 members of Historic Hotels of America is guaranteed to capture the spirit of the season – each one encapsulates, even animates the history and heritage of its place, offering charm and tradition.

Christmas at The Sagamore on Lake George, a member of Historic Hotels of America © Karen Rubin/goingplcesfarandnear.com

For a close-by country Christmas on an enchanted lake, choose The Sagamore, a historic luxury resort at Bolton Landing, on Lake George, which not only is decked to the halls and affords fun holiday and winter activities, but is within a 45 minute drive to Gore Mountain, one of the best ski areas in New York State; Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid is a little further (all three of New York’s Olympic Regional Development Authority ski areas – Whiteface, Gore, and Belleayre – have opened.). (110 Sagamore Rd, Bolton Landing, NY 12814, 518.644.9400Res: 866.384.1944, https://www.opalcollection.com/sagamore/experiences/)

Another, the historic Red Lion Inn in the utterly charming village of Stockbridge, Massachusetts in the Berkshires (as picturesque as a Norman Rockwell painting), provides easy access to Jiminy Peak ski resort.

One of my all-time favorites is the historic Woodstock Inn and Resort, in historic and utterly charming Woodstock Vermont (“prettiest small town in America”), which also offers everything of a resort including its own recreation center with indoor swimming, spa, cross-country skiing, ice skating, and access to its own downhill ski area, Saskadena Six (formerly known as Suicide Six) (https://www.woodstockinn.com/).

Historic Hotels of America’s Best Historic Resort, Colonial Williamsburg Resorts – Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection, and Colonial Houses (1750) and Williamsburg Inn (1937) – is also the centerpiece of one of the most magical places to spend the winter holidays, Colonial Williamsburg,Virginia.

Historic Hotels of America® is the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing, celebrating, and promoting the finest historic hotels in the United States of America. The more than 300 historic hotels inducted into Historic Hotels of America from 44 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, all faithfully preserve their sense of authenticity, sense of place, and architectural integrity. To find a member, visit HistoricHotels.org/US.

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, www.goingplacesfarandnear.com

