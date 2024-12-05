Several homes in the Salisbury section of Westbury recently changed hands, showcasing a variety of appealing features and price points. From charming Capes to spacious, luxury homes, these properties reflect the area’s desirability and diverse offerings.

One standout property is located at 83 Friends Ln. This beautifully updated home, listed at $750,000, boasts 1,570 square feet of living space. The interior features a seamless flow from a modern kitchen into a spacious dining room and living area, ideal for entertaining.

A private walk-in closet enhances the large main bedroom and a relocated, high-efficiency boiler adds convenience. The backyard is a true retreat, with a pergola, fire pit area and semi in-ground pool. Located in the East Meadow School District, this home, which sold on Nov. 19 offers both comfort and charm.

Another recent sale is 815 Bowling Green Drive, a charming Cape with four bedrooms, including a first-floor primary bedroom. This home, which sold for $620,000 on Nov. 18 offers a cozy living room, updated kitchen and dining room. A private backyard, detached garage and spacious driveway add to the home’s appeal. Its mid-block location is conveniently close to schools, transportation and shopping, and the low taxes make it an attractive option for buyers.

At 920 Gloucester Ct., a brick split-level home sold for $890,000 on Nov. 15. The property, situated in the coveted Salisbury Estates, features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home is designed for both comfort and style, with a large living room complete with a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room and hardwood floors throughout.

The eat-in kitchen is highlighted by a skylight and a cozy den offers additional living space. The sunroom and large backyard add to the property’s allure, while the attached two-car garage ensures convenience.

Lastly, 499 Davie St. represents a prime example of luxury living in Salisbury Estates. This Craftsman-style home, which sold for $1,280,000 on Nov. 1 offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms across 3,300 square feet.

The open-concept living area is perfect for gatherings, featuring a large kitchen with top-tier Samsung appliances, a spacious formal dining room and a living room with an electric fireplace.

The fully finished basement includes a media room, office and laundry area, while the backyard boasts an in-ground pool and expansive patio. Additional highlights include Andersen windows, hardwood floors and a Wi-Fi sprinkler system.

These recently sold homes reflect the range of properties available in Salisbury, from cozy starter homes to luxurious estates, appealing to a variety of buyers in the Westbury area.

Compiled by Christy Hinko with details and photos courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.