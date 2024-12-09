EJ’s PJ’s Winter Wonderland Pajama Drive collecting public donations

A festive donation drive aims to help local families in need stay warm at bedtime this winter.

The 14th Annual EJ’s PJ’s Winter Wonderland and Pajama Drive is collecting brand-new pajamas of all sizes during a free, family-friendly event that includes photos with Santa, festive music, giveaways and fun, holiday-themed activities.

“The EJ’s PJ’s drive is a beautiful tradition that brings our community together in the spirit of giving,” said New York State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R-Riverhead). “We’re proud to partner with EJ’s PJ’s to ensure everyone feels the warmth of the season. Whether you’re donating pajamas or joining us at the event, your contribution makes a difference.”

The assemblywoman is encouraging residents to participate in the pajama drive by donating brand-new pajamas of all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the assemblywoman’s district office, located at 30 West Main St., Suite 103, Riverhead, NY 11901, during office hours. Every pair of pajamas collected will go directly to local children and families in need, ensuring a warm and comforting winter for all.

EJ’s PJ’s Winter Wonderland event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Connect Church, 31 Horseblock Rd. in Centereach.

