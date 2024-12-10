Massapequa kindergartners present their writing skills

Kindergarten students at Lockhart Elementary School in the Massapequa School District showcased their writing abilities to guests this past week.

Each student wrote one or two sentences about a memorable moment and also made an illustration, as they showcased their work on Dec. 3. They put into practice the language skills they have been learning since the start of the school year. They also worked on properly forming sentences with capitalization, punctuation, and spacing. The kindergarteners even wrote “I am an author” next to their presented works.

Special guests were invited to four different classrooms to see what the students had made. The guests included administrators, teachers, staff, and students from the upper elementary grades.

The published pieces were the culmination of the “How Writers Write” unit. The kindergartners will move on to personal narrative writing and work their way to three-page stories that include a beginning, middle, and end.