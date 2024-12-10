Town of Oyster Bay collects over 36,000 Toys for Tots

Town officials join the Marines at the ‘Cruise-Thru’ Toy drive, collecting 36,000 toys

The “Cruise-Thru” Toys for Tots Drive in Massapequa collected over 36,000 toys for the less fortunate, said Town of Oyster Bay officials. Donation boxes will remain open until Dec. 13.

In addition to the toys donated, Sands New York donated over $10,000 towards the cause.

The event was held at John Burns Park on Dec. 7, and was attended by town officials, including Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Councilman Tom Hand, Councilman Steve Labriola, Councilwoman Laura Maier, Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato and Assemblyman Michael Durso.

The United States Marines Corps and presenting sponsor, Optimum, joined the town.

“The thousands of toys collected at this Cruise-Thru Holiday Toy Drive will bring giant smiles to the faces of children this holiday season. I thank residents for opening their hearts and wallets to generously give back to less fortunate children this holiday,” Saladino said in a release.

“This collection drive truly demonstrated the love and compassion our community has for others,” he said.

Town donation boxes will collect until Dec. 13.

Boxes are located at Town Hall North at 54 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay; Town Hall South at 977 Hicksville Rd., Massapequa; and at the Ice Skating Center at Bethpage Community Park, 1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage.

For more information, visit oysterbaytown.com.