Locust Valley school programs bring holiday cheer

Sutton Higgs and her mother build a gingerbread house

Locust Valley elementary school ring in the holiday season with afterschool activities this month.

Ann MacArthur Primary School hosted a gingerbread house making event for families, and Bayville Primary School had a “Winter Wonderland” celebration.

Bayville Primary students dressed in pajamas for the annual Winter Wonderland event. Principal Ross Cohen read the book “How to Catch a Snowman” for students.

Students then went through stations where they wrote letters to Santa, built snowmen out of marshmallows and ate milk and cookies.

Ann MacArthur Primary School hosted the gingerbread house event to bring students together. Students worked in teams with their peers and family member.

The event was ran and oversaw by the Locust Valley Elementary Parents Council. Festive snacks were served at the event.

Information submitted by the Locust Valley Central School District