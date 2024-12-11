Old Westbury Gardens dinner gala delights sold out crowd

Old Westbury Gardens President Maura Brush, Old Westbury Gardens Board of Trustees Chairman Carol Large, Event Chair Minsun Kim and Joan Deignan

Old Westbury Gardens welcomed supporters to its annual December Dinner Gala, an elegant evening dedicated to celebrating the estate’s history and raising essential funds for preservation efforts.

The sold-out event, which has reached capacity for the second consecutive year, underscored the

community’s support for the Gardens’s mission.

The festivities began with holiday carols performed by a children’s choir from the Long Island

Conservatory of Music and continued with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on the West Porch,

featuring décor by the British design house de Gournay.

Guests were warmly welcomed by Maura Brush, President and CEO of Old Westbury Gardens,

and Event Chair Minsun Kim, who highlighted the evening’s vital role in supporting the Gardens’

mission.

The Honorable John F.W. Rogers, Executive Vice President, and Secretary to the Board of

Directors at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., was presented with the Old Westbury Gardens Award

by Carol Large, Chairman of the Gardens’ Board of Trustees, in recognition of his dedication to

historical preservation.

Rogers’ passion for preserving history aligns with the Gardens’ commitment to safeguarding its legacy for future generations.

The evening also reflected on accomplishments made possible by previous dinners, including the restoration of the Dining Room’s silver repoussé chandelier, designed by George Crawley for Henry Phipps.

Thanks to last year’s contributions, this iconic piece was meticulously conserved and returned to its rightful place.

Looking ahead, Mrs. Brush shared details of a new initiative combining technology and conservation to enhance access to the Gardens’ historic textiles and rugs.

“The December Dinner is always a remarkably elegant evening, bringing together our community of generous supporters in the shared mission of preserving the history and beauty of Old Westbury Gardens,” said Brush.

“I am so pleased this well-attended event continues to ensure we can continue vital preservation efforts and provide inspiration for generations to come.”

The evening concluded with special performances by Korean artists and recognition of Minsun

Kim, founder of the Long Island Conservatory of Music, for her tireless support of Old Westbury

Gardens, and her role in creating the beloved Korean Culture Day.

Proceeds from this successful event will directly support Old Westbury Gardens' priority

preservation projects for 2025, ensuring the continued care and restoration of this historic

treasure.