Manhasset

Tree planting scheduled in Munsey Park

Charles “Drew” Miller with newly planted Dogwood along Hunt Lane
Village of Munsey Park

The Village of Munsey Park is proud to announce that it is scheduled to plant several specimen trees throughout the village during the 2024 /2025 planting season (which runs from the first frost in Autumn, 2024 through April, 2025).

The first such tree – a flowering dogwood tree (Cornus), donated by Hefferin Tree and Landscape in Port Washington, was planted on Dec. 6 along Hunt Lane’s walking path. The dogwood is a medium-sized deciduous ornamental shade tree with shiny dark green leaves which become reddish-purple in the fall. During the spring bloom, pink blossoms adorn this year-round beauty.

This planting is a continuation of the multi-year efforts of the board of trustees to restore the tree canopy in the village with a diversity of specimen trees, including oaks, maples, elms, beeches and other specimen varieties.

Residents interested in having a tree planted along the village right-of-way should contact Munsey Park Village Hall.

