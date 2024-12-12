Tree planting scheduled in Munsey Park

The Village of Munsey Park is proud to announce that it is scheduled to plant several specimen trees throughout the village during the 2024 /2025 planting season (which runs from the first frost in Autumn, 2024 through April, 2025).

The first such tree – a flowering dogwood tree (Cornus), donated by Hefferin Tree and Landscape in Port Washington, was planted on Dec. 6 along Hunt Lane’s walking path. The dogwood is a medium-sized deciduous ornamental shade tree with shiny dark green leaves which become reddish-purple in the fall. During the spring bloom, pink blossoms adorn this year-round beauty.

This planting is a continuation of the multi-year efforts of the board of trustees to restore the tree canopy in the village with a diversity of specimen trees, including oaks, maples, elms, beeches and other specimen varieties.

Residents interested in having a tree planted along the village right-of-way should contact Munsey Park Village Hall.