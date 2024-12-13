Roslyn middle school students soloists at state music festival

Two Roslyn High School student musicians, Elizabeth Lee and Victor Chan, were selected to perform

with the All-State Symphony Orchestra at the 2024 NYSSMA Winter Conference in Rochester, New York, on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Lee plays the violin, while Chan plays the clarinet.

Following a rigorous seating audition process, both Lee and Chan were appointed section leaders and were featured as soloists with the ensemble. They performed Rimsky-Korsakov’s revered orchestral work “Scheherazade”

The NYSSMA Winter Conference is an annual event that showcases the top high school musicians in New York State. Students are selected through a competitive audition process and, if chosen, perform in one of several elite ensembles.

Being selected for an All-State ensemble is a prestigious honor that highlights exceptional musical talent, dedication, and hard work.

“To make an All-State Ensemble is an extremely rigorous process,” said Roslyn High School Band Director

Frank Mauriello. “For Victor to also make first chair, principal clarinet, speaks volumes not only

of his musicianship, but his character, work ethic, drive, and determination. I couldn’t be more

proud of him for this once in a lifetime achievement.”

“Elizabeth’s selection for All-State is a testament to her exceptional talent and commitment to

her craft,” said Roslyn High School Orchestra Director Douglas Aliano.

“Being both appointed Concertmaster and featured as a soloist on such a demanding piece reflects not only her musical skill but also her determination and poise. This achievement is a shining example of what dedication and

passion can accomplish, and I am beyond proud of her and know that she will continue to be

recognized for her talent and hard work.” he added.