SantaCon not all fun and games this year: LIRR bans alcohol

The LIRR will ban alcohol during SantaCon. Here’s what you need to know about the festive — and boozy — weekend.

It’s the most debaucherous — or festively fun — time of year with a splash (or two) of alcohol. Either way, SantaCon is back in NYC on Dec. 14, but the LIRR’s new SantaCon-centric policy might put a damper on Long Islanders’ holiday spirit — or rather, holiday spirits.

SantaCon: It’s not all fun and games

The MTA will once again ban alcohol on Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) trains during the boozefest from 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, to noon on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Santa-wannabes and other public transit users should also avoid boozing right before stepping through the closing doors. Alcohol consumption during the ban will also be prohibited at all LIRR and Metro-North station platforms.

“Our top priority is ensuring that Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road riders can celebrate safely,” MTA Police Chief John Mueller said. “The holiday season is a wonderful time of year, and we want everyone to get to their destination smoothly and on time while enjoying the festivities.”

MTA Police will beef up their presence at Penn Station, Grand Central Madison and Grand Central Terminal to enforce the weekend alcohol restriction.

Police will confiscate exposed and/or consumed alcoholic beverages and issue summonses. Violators may also be subject to removal from trains or stations by police.

If the LIRR alcohol ban isn’t enough to get your tinsel in a tangle and keep you from going, here’s what you need to know about SantaCon this year.

What to expect at SantaCon

Some SantaCon participants in previous years have dressed like Santa’s staff. These costumes can include elves, reindeer or Mrs. Claus (ok, she’s not really a staff member, but still a big character during the holiday season!)

The officials behind SantaCon are kind enough to recommend two costumes online for New Yorkers who want to dress in their Santa best: This men’s adult onesie and this interesting pajama-inspired jumpsuit for the ladies.

Once Santa-wannabes are suited up, it’s time to hit the pubs.

What you need to know about participating in SantaCon

When is SantaCon?

The fun is on Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where is it located?

The festively dressed partygoers start their journey in Midtown Manhattan. This year, participants will meet at Broadway and 40th Street. The parade of Santas will continue to head to an array of pubs, before wrapping up their drinking in the borough’s East Village.

Is there an admission fee?

Yes. Tickets are $15.93 and can be purchased through Event Brite.

The ticket is a donation, though the SantaCon website has not announced which charities will receive the money. Organizations that SantaCon supported in previous years include City Harvest and Friends of Materials for the Arts.

Which venues are participating this year?

Among the many participating bars and restaurants are: Circo, Beer Authority and Peter Dillons 36th in Midtown; Phoenix Bar, Doc Holliday’s, and Horseshoe Bar in the East Village; and Montagu’s Gusto and Blue Haven East in Murray Hill.

This story was originally featured in Long Island Press’ sister publication, amNY.

