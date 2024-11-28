Holiday events on Long Island: 2024 Guide

Here’s your complete guide to holiday events for the 2024 season.

For many, Thanksgiving marks the official start of the holiday season. So what are the best places on Long Island to get a dose of seasonal spirit? Here’s your complete guide to holiday events for the 2024 season.

Long Island Holiday Events 2024

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Ebeneezer Scrooge and his ghostly encounters come to life in this lavish and thrilling Broadway adaptation. The Argyle Theatre at Babylon Village, 34 West Main St., Babylon, argyletheatre.com. $70-$80. Nov. 7-Jan. 5.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the meaning of Christmas – past, present, and future. Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, theatrethree.com. $25-$32. Nov. 9-Dec. 28.

MAGIC OF LIGHTS

Take a look at this magical annual drive-through light show. This experience allows you to see a dazzling spectacle from the comfort of your car. The show features many different displays including classic holiday scenes and characters. Jones Beach State Park, 150 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, magicoflights.com/events/jonesbeach. $30-$35 per vehicle. Nov. 22- Dec. 30.

BARNABY SAVES CHRISTMAS

Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. The littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, meeting some new friends along the way and learning the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, theatrethree.com. Nov. 23-Dec. 28

LUMINOCITY FESTIVAL

One of New York’s best and largest light festivals will blow visitors away. Eisenhower Park, 1899 Park Blvd., East Meadow, luminocityfestival.com. $28-$74. Nov. 26-Dec. 5

CHRISTMAS HOUSE LONG ISLAND

Christmas House Long Island is a one-of-a-kind indoor, completely immersive Christmas experience. A wonderful 45-minute walk-through of everything Christmas, followed by a magnificent gift shop. Broadway Commons, 385 N. Broadway Mall, Hicksville, christmashouselongisland.com. $24.99+. Nov. 26-Jan. 2, 2025

WHITE CHRISTMAS

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by their former army commander. The Gateway, 215 South Country Road, Bellport, thegateway.org. $35-$104.50. Nov. 29-Dec. 29.

DECK THE HALLS 20th ANNIVERSARY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame presents a weekend of holiday cheer, featuring live music performances, rare video screenings, special appearances of inductees, kids entertainment, a Santa appearance and more. Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org. Tickets for adults are $38.50 and $36 for seniors and veterans. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1.

THE ATLANTIC WIND SYMPHONY HOLIDAY SHOW

Experience the magic of the holiday season as Maestro Don Sherman brings to life all of the seasonal favorites including holiday classics such as Polar Express, Waltz of the Flowers, and Sleigh Ride. Join in a Holiday Sing-A-Long and the traditional performance of Twas the Night Before Christmas, 71 E Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org. Tickets are $28 and $18 for seniors and students. Dec. 1, 3 p.m.

AN EVENING WITH PETER BILLINGSLEY AND A CHRISTMAS STORY

Pete Billingsley will be on a limited tour this holiday season hosting a series of screenings of “A Christmas Story.” The evening will include a pre-show meet and greet, screening of the 1983 film, and a moderated Q&A where Billingsley will share stories from the movie set, behind-the-scenes photos, and memories from the Christmas classic, 71 E Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org. Tickets are $40-$60. Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.

BAYVILLE WINTER WONDERLAND

A spectacular display of holiday lights and other festive family attractions celebrating the holiday season. Bayville Adventure Park, 8 Bayville Avenue, Bayville. $22-26. bayvillewinterwonderland.com, Every weekend in December, plus Dec. 26-Jan. 1, 2025

DECK THE HALLS 2024

Please join us this holiday season as Coe Hall transforms into a magical winter wonderland! Enjoy delicious food, festive cocktails, good company, and various ways to win prizes and support our beloved Planting Fields. 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay, plantingfields.org, $275. Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m.

SANTA ON THE FARM

The Long Island Game Farm is transformed into a winter wonderland. Feed “rein” deer in the park, visit Santa Claus and bring a camera to capture family memories, and so much more. Long Island Game Farm, 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville,longislandgamefarm.com. Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22

WMHO 45th ANNUAL HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

Join Ward Melville Heritage Organization for a magical day as its holiday festival returns. Free and open to all, this community celebration will bring music, performances, and heartwarming holiday cheer to the village. Stony Brook Village, Stony Brook, wmho.org. Dec. 8, 12-6 p.m.

BRUNCH WITH SANTA AND MRS CLAUS 2024

Brunch on the Waterfront while your children have fun with Santa and Mrs. Claus and take photos, 235 Lake Shore Rd. Lake Ronkonkoma, windowsonthelake.com, $32-$52. Dec. 8, 15, 22

THE NUTCRACKER

Experience the enchantment of the holiday season like never before at Patchogue Theatre, as the not-for-profit Diamond Performance Company presents a spellbinding rendition of The Nutcracker. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org $29-$60. Dec. 9, 2p.m., 6 p.m.

POLAR EXPRESS TEA

Experience the magic of the holiday season and step into a whimsical winter wonderland that captures the spirit of the Polar Express story. The Garden City Hotel, 45 Seventh St., Garden City, gardencityhotel.com $50-$75. Dec. 14

SUPPER WITH SANTA

Dine with Santa at a festive buffet-style meal. Enjoy festive music and children’s entertainment, too, The Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, longisland.kidsoutandabout.com. $45++ per child, ages 3-12; $65++ per adult; children under 3 years old are free. Dec. 15, 3-5p.m.

THE NUTCRACKER

Featuring the professional company of Eglevsky Ballet, student dancers from the academy, and guest artists Jeffrey Cirio and Ji Young Chae, principal dancers with Boston Ballet. With choreography by Maurice Brandon Curry and live music by the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony under the baton of David Bernard, this is a must see dance event. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org, $65-$98. Dec. 21-22

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

Join us for a magical morning and festive breakfast full of holiday cheer. The Garden City Hotel, 45 Seventh St., Garden City, gardencityhotel.com $60-$85. Dec. 21.

