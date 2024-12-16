Village staff collect over 1,000 toys for children in need

The Long Island Village Clerks & Treasurers Association executive board with the U.S. Marine Corps

The Long Island Village Clerks & Treasurers Association collected over 1,000 toys for children in need this holiday season.

The toys will be donated to the U.S. Marines Corps’ Toys for Tots program.

“I want to thank everybody for their generous donations,” said Lisa Guerin, one of the chairpersons for the Toys for Tots committee, at the event.

The Toys for Tots program distributes donated toys, games and books to children in need during the holiday season. The association donates annually to the organization.

The association said what made this year’s collection drive extra special was that the two Marines who joined were Long Island natives.

Staff Sergeant Jason O’Neil is from Brentwood and Sergeant Robert Hernandez is from Westbury.

Almost 100 village clerks and treasurers from across Nassau and Suffolk gathered on Dec. 12 for the collection drive and luncheon.

The event was held at the Hamlet Golf & Country Club in Commack and featured raffles and gift exchanges, in addition to the toy drive.

The association meets monthly to support community between Long Island’s villages and townships. Over 70 villages are members of the organization.