Best 20 movies of 2024

What determines the best movies of the year? Every year, film enthusiasts, critics, and industry insiders debate which movies deserve the title of “the best.” But what criteria ultimately determine the standout films of any given year? While personal taste plays a role, several key factors consistently come into play when evaluating cinematic excellence.

Critical acclaim

One of the most significant indicators of a film’s quality is its reception among critics. Reviews from trusted sources and aggregate scores on platforms like Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic often highlight movies with strong storytelling, compelling performances and technical brilliance. Critics provide a lens through which audiences can identify films that push artistic boundaries or offer unique perspectives.

Awards and recognition

Recognition during awards season is another key benchmark. Prestigious accolades such as the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and BAFTAs often signal a film’s excellence. Categories like Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay reward creative and technical achievements, while acting awards highlight standout performances. Winning or even being nominated for these honors can cement a film’s status as one of the year’s best.

Box office success

Though financial performance isn’t always synonymous with quality, box office numbers can reflect a film’s impact and popularity. Blockbusters often become cultural phenomena, earning their place in year-end discussions. Indie films or niche projects with modest budgets can also achieve critical and commercial acclaim, proving that artistry isn’t confined to big budgets.

Cultural impact

A movie’s ability to resonate with audiences and spark conversations is another defining factor. Films that address timely social issues, challenge norms or inspire movements often leave a lasting impression. Many movies transcend entertainment to become cultural touchstones.

Audience reception

Fan engagement also matters. Audience scores, word-of-mouth buzz, and social media discussions play a crucial role in elevating certain films. Movies that elicit strong emotional responses—whether laughter, tears or awe—often stay with viewers long after the credits roll.

Behind-the-scenes elements such as cinematography, editing, sound design and musical scores contribute to a film’s overall impact. Masterful technical execution can elevate a good movie to greatness.

The best movies of the year are those that strike a balance between critical acclaim, audience appeal and cultural significance. They entertain, challenge and inspire, leaving a lasting mark on the world of cinema.