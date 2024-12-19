Theodore Roosevelt’s memory honored with historic panels

Town officials stand with the new historic panel in front of the Oyster Bay Train Depot, one of nine panels located in downtown Oyster Bay

The Town of Oyster Bay and the Sagamore Hill National Historic Site collaborated to instal 30 historic panels, detailing President Theodore Roosevelt’s legacy, throughout Oyster Bay. The project aims to highlight Roosevelt’s deep connection with the community and its landmarks, the town said.

“This collaboration between the town and Sagamore Hill National Historic Site transforms downtown Oyster Bay into a dynamic hub of historical significance, inviting families, students and history enthusiasts to explore the legacy of Theodore Roosevelt without leaving Long Island,” said Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino in a press release.

21 of the panels are located at Sagamore Hill, and nine are located in downtown Oyster Bay.

Locations in the downtown area include the Moore Building, the train depot, the Derby-Hall Bandstand, Snouder’s Corner Drug Store, the Fisher Building, Christ Church, Youngs Cemetery, the Audubon Sanctuary and Oyster Bay Bank. Panels depict Roosevelt’s gathering spots and voting sites, as well as his local parish and presidential offices.

The town said this is one of its many initiatives to bring local history to life in Oyster Bay.

“We encourage all visitors to Sagamore Hill to explore Oyster Bay to better understand the places that shaped Theodore Roosevelt and the Roosevelt family,” said Superintendent Jonathan Parker of Sagamore Hill National Historic Site.

“These historic panels, through an outstanding partnership with the Town, reveal the significance and meaning of these important historical locations for local residents and visitors alike,” he said.