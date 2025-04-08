Billy Joel documentary ‘And So It Goes’ hits screens this summer

“Billy Joel: And So It Goes,” a two-part documentary exploring the famous Long Islander’s life, is coming to Max this summer.

Billy Joel fans have waited for “the longest time” for a true deep dive into the musician’s story. That wait is finally over.

“Billy Joel: And So It Goes,” a two-part documentary about Billy Joel’s life, is coming to Max this summer. The documentary aims to paint an expansive portrait of the piano man, from his childhood in Hicksville to becoming one of the most influential songwriters of his generation.

Filmmakers gained “unprecedented access” to never-before-seen performances, home movies and personal photographs for the documentary. These, paired with extensive, in-depth one-on-one interviews with Joel himself, give viewers an intimate look into the beloved Oyster Bay resident.

“For those who think they know Joel’s story, as well as those who are not as familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise,” said Susan Lacy, who directed and produced the two-part film. “I was drawn to his story as someone who knew little at the outset, and was astounded at how autobiographical his songs are and how complex his story is. We are gratified that Bill trusted us with his story, which we have told as honestly as possible, diving into territory which has not been explored before.”

The filmmakers — Lacy and Jessica Levin, who previously collaborated on “Jane Fonda in Five Acts,” set out to explore the love, loss, and personal struggles that fuel Joel’s songwriting.

The documentary is set to open the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival, Variety reported, to celebrate Joel’s unparalleled ability to embody the heart, soul and spirit of New York. The festival opens on June 4.

For those looking for an extra dose of “the entertainer” to hold them over until summer, the Long Island Music Hall of Fame’s “Billy Joel — My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey” is running through the end of August. The exhibit made Joel himself emotional — upon touring it in an advanced VIP preview before it opened, Joel was so emotionally moved and impressed with the exhibit that he kept saying, “Where did you get all of this stuff?”

The musician is also set to perform at Yankee Stadium on July 18.