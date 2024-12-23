Sea Cliff’s Winter Extravaganza

The North Shore High School advanced dance ensemble performed at the Sea Cliff Winter Extravaganza for some of the district’s elementary students

On Dec. 20, Sea Cliff School Principal Megan McCormack kicked-off the holiday season with a musical Winter Extravaganza. To the delight of the Pre-K-5 Sea Cliff School students, faculty and staff, McCormack invited high school students and teachers from the holiday jazz band, chamber orchestra, advanced dance ensemble, and Madrigals to perform holiday favorites for everyone to enjoy!

Guest appearances were made by music teachers from North Middle School. Thank you to Trustees who also came to the Sea Cliff Winter Extravaganza!

“The morning started with a Sea Cliff school-wide assembly. Everyone was dressed in festive Christmas and Chanukah holiday garments including reindeer antlers, vibrant lights and colorful pajamas! We started with an interactive discussion about what a resolution is and how it connects to goal setting,” said McCormack.

“Students learned about setting goals and were challenged to set one for themselves as a one-minute timer was visible on the screen. Students then shared their goals which led to a brief discussion on habits,” she said

Then, the talented North Shore High School musicians and their teachers assembled on stage to perform many popular holiday songs and lead a festive sing-along for all of Sea Cliff School to enjoy!

Highlights of the event included: Sea Cliff students conducting the Chamber Orchestra, The Madrigals singing a number of holiday songs including “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Hanukkah Oh Hanukkah,” the talented Jazz Band performed with the beautiful high school Advanced Dance

ensemble, an interactive Q&A led by the high school students on stage where their younger peers asked several questions.

Go Vikings, go!

Shelly Newman is associated with the North Shore Central School District