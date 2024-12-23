Upcoming concerts at the Jericho library

Performances to be held in the newly renovated Jericho library theater

The Jericho Public Library hosts a variety of programs for all ages. Non-residents may register for events beginning two weeks before each program.

Jan. 5 at 2:00 p.m.: Traditions Doowop Concert

The Traditions kicked off their musical journey in 1983 and have since serenaded countless harmony lovers across the tri-state area!

They’ve graced iconic stages like the Westbury Music Fair, the Continental/Byrne Arena at the Meadowlands, the Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum, the Plaza Hotel, the legendary Copacabana and even the illustrious Carnegie Hall!

These harmony wizards are not just about live performances; they’ve also dazzled audiences on a smorgasbord of radio and TV shows! Tickets are required.

Jan. 12 at 2:00 p.m.: Penny Lane: A Tribute to the Beatles

Get ready to experience an afternoon filled with the iconic pop-rock sounds of the 60s and 70s, brought to life by PENNY LANE, the ultimate tribute to The Beatles!

This dynamic performance will transport you back to the era of flower power and unforgettable melodies, featuring all the beloved hits you know and love. With impeccable harmonies and authentic instrumentation, Penny Lane captures the essence of The Beatles’ magic, making you feel like you’re part of their legendary journey.

Don’t miss the chance to relive the excitement of their timeless classics in a show that promises to be a spectacular celebration of music and nostalgia!

This program is co-sponsored by the Jericho Public Library and the Town of Oyster Bay Distinguished Artist Series.

Tickets are required and available to all. Two tickets per person. Non-ticket holders will be seated as space allows.

Feb. 2 at 2:00 p.m.: The Gypsy Felons

Enjoy an afternoon of classic, acoustic singer-songwriter hits, accompanied by the stories behind them! Tickets are required.

This program is co-sponsored by the Jericho Public Library and the Town of Oyster Bay Distinguished Artist Series.

Jericho cardholders may pick up 2 tickets per person beginning Jan. 15. Non-residents may pick up 2 tickets per person beginning two weeks before the performance. Non-ticket holders will be seated as space allows.

