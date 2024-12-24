Floral Park-Bellerose School ushers in holidays with band performances

Floral Park-Bellerose School band students performed holiday tunes for their classmates and teachers on Dec. 20. (Photo by Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District)

To cap off the week before the holiday break in a festive way, Floral Park-Bellerose School sixth grade band students performed throughout the building on Dec. 20.

The student-musicians performed “Jingle Bells,” “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas,” “Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel,” “Up on the Housetop” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” led by band teacher Simon MacVicar.

The band began in the lobby and made their way throughout the building, treating their classmates and teachers to the joyful sounds of holiday tunes.