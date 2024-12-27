Temporary restraining order keeps Cold Spring Hills nursing home open during the holidays

The sign outside the Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Woodbury (Photo by Getty Images)

Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation residents will stay in place during the holidays thanks to a recent temporary restraining order issued by the state Supreme Court The court also ruled that all payroll expectations be met until Jan. 6.

The Woodbury facility, which has 588 beds, has a 56% occupancy rate, according to the state health department. Approximately 25 residents are ventilator dependent, according to the state.

The department website says the nursing home received 63 citations due to 12 investigations into the center. The average number of citations a home receives is 29. The website says there were an additional 29 investigations in the center with no resulting citations.

Due to financial struggles, the nursing home recently announced plans to close by Dec. 31. Staff were told layoffs would begin on Dec. 23 for non-essential workers, according to published reports.

The nursing home was reportedly seeking a buyer.

The court’s temporary restraining order prevents the nursing home from discharging residents until a return to court on Jan. 6, according to Newsday.

Attempts to contact the nursing home’s administrative staff before press were unsuccessful.

Both parties will return to the state Supreme Court on Jan. 6.