2026 Best of Long Island Contest Nominations Now Being Accepted

Those looking to nominate their favorite local businesses and people in the coveted 2026 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest can submit nominees through August.

The competition is fierce, as evident by the tens of thousands of nominations made in last year’s contest. Nominations are made by visiting bestof.longislandpress.com, clicking the “Nominate Now” button and entering the name and contact information for the local business or person you want to enter into the contest.

Once the nomination period closes, the top nominees will be advanced to the official ballot. The voting period runs from Oct. 1 through Dec. 15. Each of the dozens of categories will have one local winner and, where applicable, one national winner. The winners of the 2025 contest will be announced early next year.

Sponsored by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the 21st annual Bethpage Best of Long Island competition has grown into the largest business awards program in the history of LI.

The contest offers participants a chance to nominate and vote on businesses in dozens of subcategories within each category, ranging from restaurants to automotive and everything in between.

Good luck!

To find all the other Bethpage Best of Long Island contest winners, visit bestoflongisland.com